Dantsoho Urges African Ports to Deepen Collaboration for Blue Economy Growth

Sunday Ehigiator

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and President of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, has called on member nations to strengthen regional collaboration to harness Africa’s vast maritime potential and accelerate socio-economic growth through the blue economy.

Speaking at the 45th Annual Council Meeting of PMAWCA in Pointe-Noire, Republic of Congo, Dantsoho said the subregion’s shared destiny, natural endowments, and maritime advantages should serve as unifying forces for sustainable development.

Represented by the General Manager Corporate Affairs, Ikechukwu Onyemekara he emphasised that the association is prioritizing climate and energy, data collaboration, and risk resilience as key pillars for transforming Africa’s port operations.

Dantsoho noted that at the World Port Conference in Kobe, Japan, African port leaders pledged to drive growth through a three-pronged strategy of policy implementation, renewed cooperation, and trade facilitation, a commitment the NPA is determined to uphold.

“The waters that connect our countries remind us of our duty to work together for the good of all,” he said, urging participants to view themselves as custodians of Africa’s economic future. He added that resilient port infrastructure, security, and transparency remain crucial to competitiveness and integration across the continent.

The PMAWCA President also lauded the government and people of the Republic of Congo for hosting the meeting and commended the association’s secretariat for sustaining a platform that fosters cross-regional dialogue and innovation in maritime governance.

“Competition has shown to be useful up to a certain point and no further, but cooperation; which is the thing we must strive for today, begins where competition leaves off,” Dantsoho quoted Franklin D. Roosevelt, as he urged unity in advancing Africa’s maritime future.