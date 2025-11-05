Unilever Nigeria Records Revenue Growth, Doubles Profit  to N22bn

Raheem Akingbolu

Despite the economic headwinds, things are looking up for the one of the fast moving consumer goods giant Unilever Nigeria Plc, as indicated in its interim unaudited financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

According to the results, the company reported a turnover of N155 billion, which represents 50 per cent increase from N104 billion turnover recorded in the same period of 2024.

Gross profit rose 49 per cent to N64 billion, while profit after tax doubled to N22 billion, up from N11 billion in the corresponding period in 2024.

Speaking on the results, the Managing Director of Unilever Nigeria Plc, Tobi Adeniyi, said: “Our Q3 performance reflects the strength of our focus on our power brands, strategic product mix optimisation, and disciplined cost management. We are committed to sustaining brand investment, ensuring supply chain resilience, and delivering volume-led growth with our robust portfolio.”

Adeniyi further highlighted Unilever Nigeria’s long-standing commitment towards building and expanding its growth trajectory and plans.

“As a cornerstone of Nigerian manufacturing for over 100 years, we continue to invest locally in expanding our operations, build equitable partnerships across our value chain, and nurturing deep trust with our Nigerian consumers.”

“Our purpose continues to be built on brightening everyday life for Nigerians,” he stressed.