Saraki Mourns Gen Abdullahi Mohammed, Describes Him as Great Soldier, Administrator

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has described the late Major General Abdullahi Mohammed, who died Wednesday morning, as a great soldier and administrator.

Saraki in a statement from his Media Office in Abuja noted that General Mohammed served the country both in the military and the democratic sphere, even though he was not a politician.

“Our country has missed a good soldier, administrator, intelligence officer, and patriot. He was a man whose skill and experience would have been useful to us at this critical period when the country is facing a security crisis. I commiserate with all Nigerians, the people of Kwara State, and the good people of Ilorin emirate on the death of this eminent son.

“May Allah (SWT) admit him into aljannah Firdaus and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.”, Saraki stated.

