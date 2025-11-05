Pumpkin Property Launches Sales for Kaduna’s Most Luxurious Estates

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

In a major step toward redefining residential living in Northern Nigeria, Pumpkin Property Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al-Nuri Duniya Nigeria Limited to develop, market, and sell properties across two premium estates; Prime Living Estate and Prime View Estate, both located in the heart of Millennium City, Kaduna.

A statement by the Head, Marketing Communications, Pumpkin Property, Helen Mashat, “The MoU, signed on Thursday, October 16, 2025, establishes Al-Nuri Duniya as the developer and Pumpkin Property as the sole promoter of the two projects. This partnership marks a significant milestone in their shared vision to deliver modern, sustainable, and accessible housing solutions that cater to diverse income groups in Kaduna and beyond.”

Prime Living Estate represents the pinnacle of luxury and smart living, featuring elegantly designed 4-, 5-, and 6-bedroom duplexes complete with penthouses, private elevators, and advanced smart-home technology. The development blends architectural sophistication with innovation and comfort, offering residents a refined lifestyle within an exclusive gated community.

Prime View Estate, designed for medium-income families and individuals, offers a mix of 2- and 3-bedroom bungalows that balance affordability with quality and style. The estate provides residents with serene surroundings, modern infrastructure, and proximity to key urban amenities, making it an ideal choice for functional and convenient living.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Oladeji Bamidele, MD/CEO of Pumpkin Property, described the agreement as a strategic alignment of shared goals between two reputable real estate brands.

“This partnership with Al-Nuri Duniya underscores our vision to expand access to premium housing options in Kaduna. With Prime Living and Prime View Estates, we are combining Al-Nuri Duniya’s development expertise with our marketing strength to deliver exceptional residential communities that meet the needs of both luxury and mid-income buyers,” he stated.

In his remarks, Mr. Muhammad Nura Abdullahi, Managing Director, Al-Nuri Duniya Nigeria Limited commended the collaboration, noting that the project would not only elevate Kaduna’s urban profile but also stimulate local economic growth in the state’s real estate ecosystem.

Both estates will feature reliable power supply, green spaces, robust security systems, and modern infrastructure, reflecting the partners’ commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainable urban development.