Ondo Begins Disbursement of N350m to 11,000 Students

Fidelis David in Akure





To ease the financial burden of students and their sponsors, the Ondo State Government has kicked off the disbursement of over N350m to indigenous students in tertiary institutions across the country.

At the flag-off ceremony in Akure, on Tuesday, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa said the scheme is a critical instrument in revitalizing education and motivating students to aim higher.

Represented by his deputy, Olayide Adelami, the governor stressed his administration remains committed to educational advancement and human capital development.

According to him, “The year 2025 has been a remarkable chapter in our educational journey, as our interventions have continued to transform lives, institutions and communities across Ondo State. In this sector alone, our administration has recorded significant strides through various programmes and projects.

“Today’s bursary, scholarship and financial assistance programme being given to 11,358 students, is a demonstration of our government’s deep concern for the welfare of our students.

“We recognise the challenges that many of our students face and through this initiative, we are determined to ensure that no child of Ondo state is denied education due to financial hardship.

“This is also an intentional policy of our administration in helping to minimise the financial burden of parents towards their children in various tertiary institutions.”

He charged the students to uphold the virtues of discipline, integrity and hardwork, reaffirming his administration’s unwavering commitment to building a robust education system that empower and supports every student.

Earlier in her address, Administrative Secretary of the state scholarship board, Funso Omoniyi, said the scheme is divided into five categories; which are scholarship award for outstanding students, financial assistance to students in the Nigerian Law Schools, financial assistance to medical students on clinical studies and financial assistance to physically challenged students

On his part, the State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun, disclosed the state government has approved and released funds for several interventions, which included payment of WASSCE registration fees.

While appreciating the governor for his commitment to the education sector and students’ welfare, national president of the National Association of Ondo State Students (NAOSS), Temitope Alade, appealed to his fellow students to be of good conduct in their respective institutions.