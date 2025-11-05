  • Wednesday, 5th November, 2025

Ondo Begins Disbursement of N350m to 11,000 Students

Nigeria | 22 seconds ago

Fidelis David in Akure

To ease the financial burden of students and their sponsors, the Ondo State Government has kicked off the disbursement of over N350m to indigenous students in tertiary institutions across the country.

At the flag-off ceremony in Akure, on Tuesday, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa said the scheme is a critical instrument in revitalizing education and motivating students to aim higher.

Represented by his deputy, Olayide Adelami, the governor stressed his administration remains committed to educational advancement and human capital development.

According to him, “The year 2025 has been a remarkable chapter in our educational journey, as our interventions have continued to transform lives, institutions and communities across Ondo State. In this sector alone, our administration has recorded significant strides through various programmes and projects.

“Today’s bursary, scholarship and financial assistance programme being given to 11,358 students, is a demonstration of our government’s deep concern for the welfare of our students.

“We recognise the challenges that many of our students face and through this initiative, we are determined to ensure that no child of Ondo state is denied education due to financial hardship.

“This is also an intentional policy of our administration in helping to minimise the financial burden of parents towards their children in various tertiary institutions.”

He charged the students to uphold the virtues of discipline, integrity and hardwork, reaffirming his administration’s unwavering commitment to building a robust education system that empower and supports every student.

Earlier in her address, Administrative Secretary of the state scholarship board, Funso Omoniyi, said the scheme is divided into five categories; which are scholarship award for outstanding students, financial assistance to students in the Nigerian Law Schools, financial assistance to medical students on clinical studies and financial assistance to physically challenged students

On his part, the State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun, disclosed the state government has approved and released funds for several interventions, which included payment of WASSCE registration fees.

While appreciating the governor for his commitment to the education sector and students’ welfare, national president of the National Association of Ondo State Students (NAOSS), Temitope Alade, appealed to his fellow students to be of good conduct in their respective institutions.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.