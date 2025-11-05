Gombe Gov Flags Off Fresh Gratuity Payments to State, LG Retirees

•Disburses N8.2bn to over 3,000 beneficiaries

•Total payments since 2019 hit N33.8bn

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe





Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has once again demonstrated his administration’s deep commitment to the welfare of senior citizens with the disbursement of N8.2 billion as gratuity payments to 3,204 retirees from both state and local government services.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony Tuesday, Governor Inuwa Yahaya said the event was a continuation of his government’s pledge to clear all outstanding gratuities by 2027, ensuring that no retiree is left behind.

“During the last payment exercise in July this year, we made a firm pledge to achieve zero gratuity backlog by 2027. Today’s event is another bold step toward that vision,” the governor stated.

He revealed the government is committing N8.2 billion for the payment of accumulated gratuities to state and local government retirees, including N6.6 billion specifically earmarked for state retirees spanning across 2021, 2022 and 2023, covering a total of 3,204 beneficiaries.

The payments also covered a one-year disbursement of outstanding gratuities for 162 local government retirees across the 11 local government council of the state.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya explained that the next payment phase will cover state retirees for 2024 and 2025, adding that his administration has mapped out a schedule to ensure complete clearance before the end of his tenure.

“By next year, we will clear the gratuities of 2024 and 2025 retirees, and by the first quarter of 2027, every retiree in Gombe State would have been fully paid. No one will be left waiting for their entitlements,” the governor assured.

He further outlined that under the state’s phased payment plan, local governments such as Funakaye, Kwami, and Nafada will clear their backlogs in the 2024 financial year, while Akko, Billiri, and Shongom will settle outstanding payments for 2018, and Dukku and Balanga for 2017, with Gombe, Kaltungo, and Yamaltu Deba clearing theirs for 2016.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya disclosed that since assuming office in 2019, his administration has paid a total of 33.826 billion in gratuities and pension-related liabilities, an unprecedented achievement in the history of Gombe State.

“With today’s disbursement, our cumulative gratuity payment has reached a historic N33.826 billion, a record unmatched in the annals of Gombe State. No administration has shown greater compassion or commitment to the welfare of our retirees,” he declared.

“As of today, no pensioner in Gombe is owed any allowance. Our retirees have served diligently, and they deserve to live their post-service life in dignity,” the governor added.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the State Auditor-General and Chairman of the Gratuity Payment Committee, Mohammad Buba Gombe, disclosed that the current disbursement amounts to N8.171 billion.

The state Auditor-General added the consistent clearance of gratuity arrears reflects fiscal discipline, financial prudence and a genuine concern for the welfare of retired workers.

In an emotional response, one of the beneficiaries, Adamu Muhammad Salama, speaking on behalf of the retirees, expressed profound appreciation to Governor Inuwa Yahaya for what he described as “a new dawn” for pensioners in Gombe State.

“In the past, retirees died waiting for their entitlements, and their children had to collect payments on their behalf. Today, that sad history is changing. We thank the governor for restoring our hope and dignity,” he said.

He noted that the regular payment of gratuities has lifted many retirees out of hardship, allowing them to face the future with renewed optimism.

The event featured the symbolic presentation of gratuity cheques to select retirees, formally commissioning the disbursement process across the state.