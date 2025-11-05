Global Generator Makers, Jubaili Bros, Perkins Engage Stakeholders on Solutions to Reliable Power in Nigeria

Peter Uzoho





Two of the world’s major manufacturers and suppliers of innovative diesel, gas, and hybrid power generating sets, Jubaili Bros Engineering Ltd and Perkins, have engaged with partners, customers, and stakeholders in Nigeria, providing insights on achieving a reliable and sustainable energy generation in the country.

At a technical seminar held in Lagos, by

Jubaili Bros, in collaboration with Perkins, participants discussed Nigeria’s evolving energy landscape and how to explore solutions for reliable and sustainable power generation.

The event, with the theme: “Powering Nigeria – Diesel, Gas & Hybrid Versatility for a Sustainable Future”, brought together consultants, engineers, engineering equipment contracting (EPC) firms, and corporate clients from across the country.

Discussions centered on the future of diesel, gas, and hybrid technologies, as well as digital monitoring systems designed to enhance operational efficiency and uptime.

The seminar highlighted the partnership between Jubaili Bros and Perkins and their shared focus on developing efficient, sustainable, and adaptable energy solutions for Nigeria.

A key feature of the event was the introduction of the diesel generators powered by Perkins 5000 series, a new range of engines engineered for high performance and environmental responsibility.

The seminar also outlined Jubaili Bros’ integrated approach to power generation, encompassing diesel, gas, and renewable systems, as well as turnkey EPC projects.

Different speakers emphasised the role of technology and collaboration in driving long-term value creation through innovation, sustainability, and enhanced after-sales support.

The highlight of the event was the reaffirmation of Jubaili Bros’ long-term value in the global energy generation space. With over 45 years of industry experience, Jubaili Bros re-echoed that it has built a strong reputation for excellence in delivering reliable and adaptable power solutions across multiple markets.

The company shared insights into its expanding portfolio that includes diesel, gas, renewable, and hybrid systems supported by comprehensive EPC capabilities.

Another key highlight of the seminar was the unveiling of diesel generators powered by Perkins 5000 series, a new engine lineup, available in 6 and 8-, 12-, and 16-cylinder configurations and delivering 750–2,500 kVA, which reflects the brand’s ongoing innovation in reliable power generation.

Designed for fuel efficiency and lower emissions, the series, according to the company, supports the use of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), contributing to cleaner and more sustainable operations and are built for mission-critical sectors such as data centers, healthcare facilities, and industrial plants.

Speaking at the seminar, General Manager, Jubaili Bros Nigeria, Nabil Suleiman, said the launch reinforced the ongoing collaboration between Jubaili Bros and Perkins in supporting Nigeria’s energy reliability and transition goals.

Suleiman, who presented updates on Jubaili Bros’ collaboration with MWM, a global leader in gas and cogeneration systems, explained that the partnership enables the company to offer efficient, low-emission, and cost-competitive gas-to-power solutions tailored for industrial and commercial clients.

According to him, together, Perkins and MWM technologies allow Jubaili Bros to provide a broad spectrum of power solutions, bridging the reliability of diesel systems with the efficiency of gas and renewable energy.

The seminar further highlighted Jubaili Bros’ expanding portfolio in solar and hybrid power systems.

By integrating solar PV with diesel and gas generators, Suleiman said the company delivers flexible, lower-emission energy options designed to meet the needs of both residential and commercial users.

“This hybrid approach aims to improve energy reliability while supporting Nigeria’s shift toward cleaner and more sustainable power sources”, he stated.

EAME Electric Power Account Manager at Perkins Engines Co. Ltd, Helen Cornish, said the partnership with Jubaili Bros to contribute to Nigeria’s transition towards cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions was an exciting proposition for Perkins.

“That’s a really exciting proposition for Perkins. And one of the things that we have done is we’ve made sure that all of our engines for electric power, all the way through 400 series, 9 kVA, through to the 5000 series, 2500 kVA, that all of them can run on HVO. So, for people that don’t know what HVO means, it’s hydro-treated vegetable oil.

“And that is the perfect solution for customers that want a cleaner, greener option. So, one of the things that we’ve been excited to do is work with Jubaili Brothers, take one of their gen sets, and we ran a test for 1000 hours to make sure that it optimised the performance of the generator and the engine”, Cornish stated during a short interview with journalists.

Jubaili Bros’ integrated power portfolio spans diesel generators, renewable hybrids, and full EPC projects.

The company’s enhanced Remote Monitoring System (RMS) was also showcased, offering real-time tracking of performance, fuel usage, and maintenance schedules to optimize efficiency and reduce lifecycle costs.

The Lagos seminar provided a platform for industry professionals to engage in meaningful discussions about Nigeria’s energy future.

Through its partnerships with Perkins and MWM, and its investment in hybrid and digital technologies, Jubaili Bros continues to play an active role in advancing reliable and sustainable power solutions across the country.