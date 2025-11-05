  • Wednesday, 5th November, 2025

From Mushin to London: Oluwaseun Wonderchildforkids Earns Prestigious UK Global Talent Endorsement

Life & Style | 9 minutes ago

In the vibrant world of children’s fashion, one name continues to stand out. Oluwaseun Olukoya, fondly known as Oluwaseun Wonderchild, the creative director and founder of Wonderchildforkids.

From her modest beginnings in Mushin, Lagos, to becoming a global reference point for luxury children’s couture, Oluwaseun’s journey embodies resilience, innovation, and African excellence.

Her brand, Wonderchildforkids, is renowned for its intricate hand-made ball gowns, bespoke suits, and mother-daughter ensembles, all crafted in Nigeria with uncompromising attention to detail. Over the years, her creations have graced celebrity children, red carpets, and international runways, earning her a loyal clientele across Africa, Europe, and the United States.

In recognition of her creative achievements and her contribution to Africa’s growing fashion narrative, Oluwaseun Wonderchild has been awarded the UK Global Talent Endorsement, one of the highest recognitions for exceptional innovators and industry leaders in the arts and fashion sector.

This milestone not only cements her position as a force in global fashion but also serves as an inspiring reminder that African craftsmanship, when executed with passion and precision, can command global respect.

As Oluwaseun continues to expand the Wonderchild legacy, her story remains a shining example of what happens when creativity meets purpose and when dreams born in Lagos find a home on the world stage.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.