EiE Nigeria Celebrates 15 Years of Transforming Civic Engagement

Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria, a foremost civic movement and one of Africa’s most influential voices for democratic accountability, is set to celebrate 15 years of inspiring citizen action and reshaping governance. The milestone will be marked with a landmark event on December 10th in Lagos.

Themed “Footprints & Frontlines,” the celebration will capture the dual spirit of this milestone – reflection and momentum. Footprints speak to the trail EiE has blazed across Nigeria’s civic landscape – from protests to policy advocacy, radio town halls to civic tech tools, voter campaigns to youth mobilisation. These mark fifteen years of citizens daring to speak, build, and demand better governance.

On the other hand, Frontlines represent the ongoing work of nation-building – in classrooms, courtrooms, markets, studios, and digital spaces – wherever Nigerians are pushing for progress through integrity, creativity, and service.

According to EiE, the event promises an inspiring blend of intellect and reflection, headlined by Director-General of the World Trade Organisation(WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and will be hosted by media icon Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Arise News anchor Ayo Mairo-Ese. The gathering is poised to ignite fresh momentum for civic participation and accountable governance across Africa’s largest democracy.

Guests will also experience the premiere of a powerful film chronicling EiE Nigeria’s 15-year journey of mobilising citizens, holding power accountable, and redefining civic participation in Nigeria’s democracy. The celebration will spotlight EiE’s Executive Director, Opeyemi Adamolekun, whose leadership over the past 15 years has redefined civic courage and citizen-led accountability in modern Nigeria.

Reflecting on EiE’s journey, Adamolekun remarked:“EiE’s story is proof that a small group of committed citizens can reawaken a nation’s conscience. For fifteen years, we have turned civic frustration into civic action – demanding better, insisting on truth, and showing that democracy only works when citizens do. As we enter this next chapter, our mission is unchanged: to keep the flame of accountability burning, and to remind every Nigerian that leadership begins with citizenship.”

She explained that since its founding in 2010, EiE has been at the forefront of Nigeria’s democratic awakening.

Its pioneering #RSVP (Register, Select, Vote, Protect) campaign mobilised millions of young voters, while the #OfficeOfTheCitizen platform redefined civic education and participation in the digital era.

From its fearless stance during the #EndSARS protests to its sustained campaigns for electoral reform, constitutional accountability, and government transparency, EiE has cemented its place as a moral compass in moments of national reckoning, a movement that continues to remind power of its true purpose: service to the people.