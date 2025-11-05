Ecobank, YABATECH Partner to Host Lagos Pop-Up Museum, Promote Creative Economy

Funmi Ogundare

As part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s creative economy and promote youth empowerment, Ecobank Nigeria Limited recently partnered Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) to host the Lagos Pop-Up Museum, a multidisciplinary art and innovation exhibition scheduled to hold from November 8, 2025, to February 2026.

The initiative, jointly organised by the Yaba Art Museum and the Ecobank Pan-African Centre, seeks to showcase Nigeria’s artistic excellence while advancing cultural preservation and fostering collaboration between corporate and educational institutions.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the college, Mr. Bolaji Lawal, Managing Director of Ecobank Nigeria, reiterated the bank’s commitment to promoting creativity and innovation as vital tools for national development.

“We recognise the pivotal role Yaba College of Technology plays in nurturing Nigeria’s creative community,” he said. “Our objective is to give greater visibility to the remarkable work emanating from this institution through the Ecoscopic Pop-Up Museum. We are fully committed to ensuring that this partnership yields lasting impact, especially for young people whose talents continue to define the nation’s creative landscape.”

Lawal noted that Ecobank’s collaboration with YABATECH represents a strategic investment in social and economic value creation through art and culture. He pledged the bank’s financial and promotional support to ensure the project’s success and visibility.

He also reaffirmed the bank’s pride in partnering with YABATECH, saying that the collaboration represents a commitment to “creating positive social impact and protecting the legacy of an institution that continues to contribute immensely to national development.”

The Rector of YABATECH, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, described the partnership as a welcome development that aligns with the institution’s mission of fostering creativity and innovation among its students.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Ecobank on this important project. Our students, whom we regard as our diamonds, will benefit immensely from this initiative, which provides an avenue to showcase their skills and creative potential,” Abdul explained. “Beyond the Pop-Up Museum, we look forward to expanding this partnership into other mutually beneficial areas.”

Providing details of the upcoming exhibition, Dr. Odun Orimolade, Curatorial Director of the Yaba Art Museum, stated that the Lagos Pop-Up Museum will feature five thematic halls addressing critical issues such as restitution, archiving, sustainability, and water consciousness.

She disclosed that one of the highlights, the Adoption Hall, will allow artists, alumni, and patrons to donate or purchase artworks, with proceeds directed towards sponsoring the education of indigent YABATECH students.

“Our goal is to support up to a thousand students through this model, creating a sustainable framework for art-based philanthropy. If successful, this initiative could serve as a national template for supporting underprivileged youths through creative engagement,” Orimolade said.

He added that the exhibition will draw participation from multiple academic departments, including Marine Engineering, Mathematics, Biological Sciences, and Hospitality and Tourism, to reflect the college’s commitment to interdisciplinary learning and innovation.