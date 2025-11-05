  • Wednesday, 5th November, 2025

Court Grants Nnamdi Kanu Final Chance to Enter Defence or Forfeit Right

*Cautions ex-lawyers turned consultants over conduct

The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, a final opportunity to enter his defence in his ongoing terrorism trial, warning that failure to do so would mean forfeiting that right.

Justice James Omotosho, presiding over the matter on Wednesday, emphasized that while the court had already given Kanu multiple chances to present his case, it remained the duty of the court to ensure he is not denied a fair opportunity to defend himself.

“We had adjourned till today for the defendant to put in his defence or be deemed closed,” the judge said. “But I am bound to give him another opportunity. If he does not, I will deem him closed. I know that he is an economist and not a lawyer, so I will give him this last opportunity.”

The judge subsequently adjourned the matter until November 7, stressing that Kanu’s failure to proceed with his defence on that date would be interpreted as his decision to forfeit it.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), had urged the court to foreclose the defence after Kanu failed to utilize five out of the six days earlier allocated for him to present his case. Awomolo noted that the court had on Tuesday warned Kanu to open his defence or risk being deemed to have waived his right, but he still declined to proceed.

At Wednesday’s proceedings, Kanu, who represented himself, maintained that he would not enter any defence, insisting there was no valid charge against him.

Meanwhile, Justice Omotosho also cautioned Kanu’s former lawyers, P. A. N. Ejiofor, Aloy Ejimakor, Dr. Maxwell Opara, and Prince Mandela Umegburu, who now describe themselves as his consultants, to adhere strictly to the ethics of the legal profession.

The warning followed complaints by the prosecution that the lawyers had been granting media interviews and making social media posts relating to the ongoing case.

The four lawyers, who were present in court, introduced themselves as Kanu’s consultants.

The trial continues on November 7, when Kanu is expected to either open his defence or have the case deemed closed for judgment.

