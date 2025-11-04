Amupitan: Anambra Election is My First Test, We Will Deliver a Credible Exercise

•IG warns IPOB, ESN, says attempt to disrupt poll will be met with stiff resistance

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka and Linus Aleke in Abuja





Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, SAN, has said the Anambra State governorship election, scheduled for November 8, will be his first major test in office, and he is ready to deliver a credible exercise.

Amupitan gave the assurance yesterday during a peace accord signing ceremony for all the 16 political parties in the contest, their candidates, and state chairmen.

Inspector General of Police (IG) Kayode Egbetokun, who was represented at the signing ceremony by Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Benjamin Okolo, assured the people that the police would ensure maximum security during the election.

Egbetokun warned separatist groups, like Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN), saying any attempt to disrupt the election will be resisted.

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, who spoke on behalf of the governorship candidates, assured that the parties and their candidates would adhere to the peace accord. Soludo said Anambra had a history of fighting dirty during elections, but the candidates would always meet at the weekend to wine and dine together.

The peace accord signing ceremony, a pre-election ritual in Nigeria, was organised by National Peace Committee (NPC), under the Kukah Centre. It was aimed at ensuring that all participants in the Saturday election abided by peaceful conduct.

The INEC chairman, who expressed happiness at the peace accord signing initiative, said, “As INEC chairman, I’m proud to be part of this peace accord signing for Anambra 2025 off-cycle election.

“I was appointed recently and this is going to be my first assignment and I’m committed to ensuring that this election is fair, credible and free. As much as we are committed to peace, we can only succeed if we have corresponding support from all the stakeholders.

“After witnessing the national peace accord signing five years ago, we decided to devolve it to involve not just the presidential election but states. This was because of the violence that had followed some elections in the past.

“We have had this several times and this is the second time it is happening here in Anambra. Parties have always honoured the accord and we have always had peaceful election.”

Amupitan added, “Today, we gather just days to the election and as an election body, I want to assure you that INEC is ready to deliver global best practices. It is not the signatures on this papers that bring peace, it is the commitment of those involved.

“So as you append your signature to this, ensure that the message cascades to all your supporters. By signing the peace accord, you are not only agreeing to this but showing that democracy can only thrive where peace prevails.

“Let us work together to ensure that the coming election is remembered for peace. Anambra is a microcosm of Nigeria and this election will be significant to other elections that are coming up.”

The INEC chairman urged voters to expect significant improvement in election day logistics, saying the election would be an improvement in every area.

According to him, a total of 2.8 million voters would decide the winner of the election, and the commission would ensure full participation by extending the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to Sunday.

Amupitan assured that his mandate was to deliver credible election and any individual trying to subvert the will of the people would be firmly resisted.

Egbetokun pledged maximum security by the police during the election. He warned separatist elements to steer clear, as they will be resisted.

He stated, “This address is to show that the police are committed and ready to present a free, fair, level playing ground to all. Ahead of the forthcoming election, we will ensure order. The Nigeria Police Force stands prepared to ensure that the exercise happens under a free fair and credible atmosphere.

“We will be civil, yet firm and any attempt to undermine public peace will be met with stiff resistance. We remain alert, and we warn the proscribed IPOB and ESN that the peace of Anambra State shall not be negotiated.”

Speaking on behalf of the candidates, Soludo said, “The candidates are all my friends. The roforofo (fight) will end on Thursday and by Sunday we will all go for thanksgiving. It is the Anambra way. When we fight, we fight as if there is no tomorrow, but after that we get back and begin to dine and wine together.

“I thank the Kukah Centre for initiating this. This is my second time participating in this, and reading through the wordings, it is quite important to our democratic process and we hope that we internalise all the wordings.

“To my colleagues, what we signed today is something we should go home with and give to our campaign partners. What we have signed today is a secret oath. As we go home, let us try to domesticate the oath we have taken.

“We will cooperate with the INEC to ensure that this is the best election ever in terms of transparency, due process, integrity and all. “To the police, I say we have 5,720 polling units. You will secure the state and secure the electoral process.

“We are committed to one man, one vote. Let people vote, count the votes and announce the votes. My party, the APGA, and I, will be happy to abide by this.”

Earlier, the chairman of NPC, Gen. Abdulsalami Abukakar (Rtd.), who was represented by Gen. Martin Luther Agwai, called for peace throughout the period of the process.

He said, “We are gathered here above all rising ambition and party interests, but for the security, dignity of Anambra people. Democracy can only thrive where there is restraint and where life is held sacred. Anambra is a special place in our country, rich in heritage and innovation.

“As an example of maturity, today’s commitment is not in words only but in discipline and actions. To our respected traditional rulers and religious leaders, we recognise your role as custodians of wisdom and unity.

“Your voices of guidance will be needed to uphold peace within our communities. To the media, we appeal for reporting that informs and not reporting that fuel division.

“Let us all remember that democracy is at its best when it truly reflects the will of the people. It must be expressed freely, peacefully and with dignity. When we honour these principles, we protect not only the value but the peace and stability of our society.” All 16 candidates of the political parties contesting the election and chairmen of their parties signed the peace accord