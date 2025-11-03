InfraCredit, MOBILIST Deepen Infrastructure Capital Markets with Shares Sales to PFAs

Kayode Tokede

InfraCredit and MOBILIST, the UK Government’s flagship public markets programme, have successfully sold InfraCredit’s shares to Nigerian Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs).

This, they stated in a statement, aligns with their determination at mobilising new domestic institutional investors into Nigeria’s infrastructure equity market.

The transaction, the statement said, marks a landmark development in Nigeria’s infrastructure investment landscape, underscoring the strength of InfraCredit’s governance and the growing confidence of domestic institutional investors in long-term infrastructure equity.

MOBILIST’s investment in April 2025 supported InfraCredit’s N27 billion ($17.7 million) equity raise and listing by introduction on the NASD OTC Securities Exchange, marking its transition to a Public Limited Company (Plc) and expanding its domestic institutional investor base. This secondary share sale extends that developmental impact by introducing five domestic institutional investors, four of whom did not participate in the initial listing.

British Deputy High Commissioner (Lagos), Mr Jonny Baxter, said:“The UK consistently prioritises transformational investments that unlock commercial markets. InfraCredit is one such example, an indigenous guarantee platform which is now attracting Nigerian institutional investors. To date, InfraCredit has facilitated over N300 billion in financing, valued at more than $500 million equivalent indexed at issuance, in support of infrastructure development across Nigeria. We’re excited to see this momentum continue to grow, driven increasingly by domestic capital and delivering strong returns to Nigerian investors. A win-win where more infrastructure is built to support Nigerian businesses, and more value returned to Nigerian stakeholders.”

Commenting on the transaction, CEO of InfraCredit, Mr Chinua Azubike, stated: This secondary transaction is a proud milestone for InfraCredit and for Nigeria’s financial markets. It reinforces our long-term ownership vision that catalytic foreign investment can pave the way for sustained domestic institutional participation at scale. We are delighted to welcome four new Nigerian pension funds to our ownership base, a reflection of deepened market confidence and the growing role of local investors in financing Nigeria’s sustainable future.

MOBILIST Programme Lead within FCDO, Mr Ross Ferguson said: “MOBILIST’s investment in InfraCredit proved the potential of using public markets to mobilise private – and importantly – local investment in sectors driving sustainable development and growth. The programme’s exit only reinforces this potential and highlights how innovative development finance can generate impact beyond an initial investment by contributing to the creation of deeper, more liquid capital markets while recycling capital for future investments.”