FG Gives 30-day Ultimatum to Contractors, Hands over Roads to Abia Governor 

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has paid an unscheduled working visit to the ongoing works on the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the 56-kilometre Section II (Umuahia Tower-Aba) Enugu-Port Harcourt dual carriageway being handled by Messrs Arab Contractors Limited.

He chided the company for not living up to its reputation as a stickler to quality and time in project delivery, giving them one month to complete the remaining 4.1 kilometres (Aba bound) part of the contract, a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mohammed Ahmed, said yesterday.

Following the expiration of a 14-day notice of termination of contract, the team also visited construction works on the reconstruction of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, Section IV, Aba-Port Harcourt by Messrs CCECC (Nig.) Limited.

During his last visit to the project, Umahi had expressed dismay at the non-adherence to approved engineering standards and the slow pace of work. It took the intervention of the Governor, Alex Otti, for the minister not to revoke the contract.

The initial contract for alignment was awarded by the past administration in January 2017 with a 30-month completion period. It consists of the construction, reconstruction, and rehabilitation of the 41.4-kilometre dual carriageway from Aba in Abia State to Eleme Junction Flyover in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The main objective, according to Umahi, is to complete the last of the four sections starting from Enugu in Enugu State. It is also meant to connect and enhance the performance of such national assets as the sea ports, refineries, petrochemical and fertilizer plants, and others domiciled in the coastal area.

“The significance of improving the socio-economic life of communities along the corridor, as well as boosting the traffic situation between Aba and Port Harcourt, cannot be overstated, ignored, or denied,” he stressed.

Also, Umahi handed over some federal roads in the state for completion to Otti. The symbolic handing over took place at a Grand Civic Reception, in honour of the governor at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba at the weekend. They include the Owerri–Umuaka Road, Onuigbo–Umuahia Road, Omezuo Bridge, and Umuahia–Ikot Ekpene Road.

Addressing the gathering of members of the National Assembly from the state and the zone, traditional rulers and opinion leaders, and other stakeholders, Umahi explained that the handover followed the express approval of President Bola Tinubu, who authorised Otti to take charge of the construction, reconstruction, and rehabilitation of the roads, based on a request and mutual understanding.

While calling on other state governors to follow suit, the minister commended Otti’s proactive approach to fixing failed federal roads, describing him as a leader focused on the needs of his people rather than partisan considerations. “So, I am happy that the majority of our governors are taking the bull by the horns,” he said, adding that the projects had suffered funding constraints, over the years, marring their planned pace and ultimate completion.

The minister urged Abia people and other South-easterners to fully support the government of the day, as well as endorse Tinubu, for a second term in office to continue being relevant as an integral part of the Nigerian project.

He informed the gathering that Tinubu has been very fair to the zone in terms of federal projects and appointments, citing his as the first of its kind and the recent appointment of the Chief of Air Staff from the zone, as a tip of the iceberg.

He also highlighted several ongoing and completed federal road projects in Abia and across the South-east, as indices of Tinubu’s commitment to balanced infrastructure development, nationwide.

Responding, Otti appreciated the President for granting him approval to fund the projects to completion, describing it as value addition to the good people of Abia state and Nigeria in general. He further disclosed that this is not the first time that the state is intervening in the execution of the federal government’s projects.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, has concluded a one-week technical visit to the People’s Republic of China, where he led a joint delegation from the Federal Ministry of Works and the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

The visit, conducted under the existing Technical Cooperation Agreement between FERMA and the Global Cooperation Promotion Research Centre, focused on strengthening collaboration in infrastructure development, technology transfer, Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), and youth capacity building.

The minister’s first engagement was a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Embassy in Beijing, where he was warmly received by the Head of Chancery, Amb. Ebi Patrick, a statement by his spokesman, Abdullahi Mohammed, said.

At the global headquarters of China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), a subsidiary of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), the minister was received by the Vice President, Mr. Edward Xu.

He commended CHEC for its pivotal role in Nigeria’s infrastructure landscape, particularly its execution of the Keffi–Akwanga–Makurdi Highway — a landmark PPP project under the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI).

Goronyo called for deeper collaboration through the PPP framework to fast-track the delivery of durable road infrastructure across Nigeria, in alignment with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Minister also encouraged CHEC to expand its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives by investing in youth technical training in road construction and maintenance to promote employment and self-reliance.

The delegation also examined CHEC’s operational model as a State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) to draw insights for enhancing Nigeria’s infrastructure management systems.

In Xuzhou, the minister and the Managing Director of FERMA, Emeka Agbasi, led the delegation in strategic discussions with XCMG — a global leader in heavy-duty construction and maintenance equipment.

He commended XCMG for its continued investment in Nigeria, particularly through its Lagos office, and for its willingness to support the country’s infrastructure renewal drive. Discussions centered on enhancing FERMA’s capacity to maintain Nigeria’s 36,000-kilometre federal road network through modern equipment support and youth technical training.