Sunbeth to Co-host Agriculture Summit Africa With Sterling Bank

Oluchi Chibuzor

Sunbeth Global Concepts, a global agro-commodities sourcing and trading company, has been announced as the Co-Convener of Agriculture Summit Africa (ASA) 2025, the continent’s foremost platform for advancing agricultural transformation, sustainability, and food security. Hosted by Sterling Bank, ASA 2025 seeks to redefine how Africa feeds itself through sustainable, innovative, and inclusive action.

As Co-Conveners, Sunbeth Global Concepts will play a central role in shaping the summit’s strategic direction, facilitating multi-sector partnerships, and driving conversations that lead to actionable solutions for the continent’s agricultural future.

Speaking on the partnership, Managing Director, Sunbeth, Olasunkanmi Owoyemi, said, “We are proud to partner as Co-Convener of Agriculture Summit Africa 2025. At Sunbeth, we see agriculture as a pathway to empowerment, sustainability, and shared prosperity. ASA 2025 presents a unique opportunity to convene key stakeholders to chart actionable pathways for reclaiming Africa’s food destiny.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Group Head, Agric and Solid Mineral Finance at Sterling Bank, Olushola Obikanye, affirmed that “Sunbeth’s leadership in agribusiness and agricultural investment makes them a natural partner for ASA 2025. Their work in empowering farmers, building partnerships, and promoting sustainable agricultural practices mirrors the vision behind this summit, to move Africa from potential to productivity.”