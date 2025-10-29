Izunaso: With Approval of Additional State for S’East, Nigeria Finally Embraces Equity, Justice Among Geopolitical Zones

Senator Osita Izunaso (Imo State) has expressed profound appreciation to the Joint Committee of the National Assembly on Constitution Review for approving the creation of an additional state for the South East geopolitical zone, a historic decision that brings Nigeria closer to true equity, justice and balance among its regions.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Senator Izunaso hailed the committee’s bold step as “a long-awaited correction of a structural imbalance that has, for decades, placed the South East at a disadvantage within the Nigerian federation.”

The senator commended the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, for their leadership in steering the committee toward consensus on what he described as “a landmark moment of national inclusion and fairness.”

Senator Izunaso, who is a member of the Joint Committee on the Review of 1999 Constitution (as amended), noted that the South East, which currently comprises five states — Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo — has long suffered political and economic marginalization arising from the unequal distribution of states across the country’s geopolitical zones.

“With this approval,” he said, “Nigeria has taken a decisive step toward healing old wounds and ensuring that every region stands equal in the federation.”

While commending the committee’s courage and foresight, Senator Izunaso urged the National Assembly to ensure that the recommendation receives swift and final endorsement by both chambers of the legislature and subsequently, approval by President Bola Tinubu. He stressed that the journey to justice would only be complete when the new state is created and formally takes its place in the Nigerian federation.

“I appeal to my distinguished colleagues in both the Senate and the House of Representatives to sustain the momentum and give this noble decision the constitutional backing it deserves,” he said. “We must all rise above political lines to affirm what is right, just, and fair for the stability and unity of our country.”

Senator Izunaso also called on the people of the South East to remain steadfast and united, expressing confidence that the constitution review process can serve as a peaceful and democratic tool to redress decades of neglect and imbalance.

“This approval is a clear signal that our voices have been heard,” he stated. “It shows that constitutional review and amendment remain the most effective paths to correcting historical injustices and building a more inclusive nation.”

He further commended the South East Caucus of the National Assembly for standing firm in unity and purpose to achieve this “historic feat that will forever redefine the region’s place in Nigeria’s political structure.”

The Joint Committee’s approval, adopted during its retreat in Lagos, also included two other landmark reforms: the institutionalization of independent candidacy in elections and the creation of additional legislative seats for women across all states of the federation.

For Senator Izunaso, these combined reforms mark a “turning point in Nigeria’s democratic journey,” one that strengthens representation, promotes gender inclusion, and renews faith in the power of the constitution to deliver justice for all Nigerians.