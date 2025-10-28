Nigerian Breweries Completes 100% Integration of Distell Nigeria

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Nigerian Breweries Plc (NB) has completed 100 per cent integration of Distell Nigeria into its operations. The integrationfollowed the full acquisition of the company by NB in March 2025. The Corporate Affairs Director of NB, Mr. Uzodinma Odenigbo, disclosed this to journalists in Lagos. Odenigbo revealed that NB has completed the installation of a state-of-the-art manufacturing line for Distell brands at its Ibadan brewery and has since commenced the manufacturing of Distell wines and spirit brands, including Chamdor, 4th Street.

He said: “I am pleased to announce that we have now completed the full integration of Distell Nigeria, and we have now installed a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in our Ibadan Brewery for the production of the Distell Wines and Spirit Brands.

He explained that the full integration is in line with NB’s ambition to become a ‘Total Beverage Company’, which goes beyond beer.

Odenigbo added that the full integration has now expanded NB’s brand portfolio to include wine, spirits, and ready-to-drink (RTD) brands.