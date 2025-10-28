Amid Bolstering Bilateral Trade Relations, Confidence, UK’s Body Shop Debuts in Lagos

•Nigeria, UK trade hits £7.9 billion

James Emejo and Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The UK’s Body Shop has announced the opening of a new store in Lagos, following the brand’s successful debut in Abuja in March.

The development further demonstrates the growing investor confidence in the Nigerian economy, and attests to efforts by Nigeria and the UK to deepen trade and investment ties.

Already, bilateral trade between both countries reportedly stood at £7.9 billion while Nigeria stands as the UK’s second-largest trading partner in Africa as well as leading export market on the continent.

Speaking at the launch ceremony hosted at his Residence, the British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Mr. Jonny Baxter said, “The Body Shop’s arrival in Lagos marks more than a business expansion. It’s a powerful symbol of the deepening UK-Nigeria trade relationship.”

In a statement, Senior Press and Public Affairs Officer/ Communications Lead, Ndidiamaka Eze, Baxter added, “With bilateral trade now at £7.9 billion and rising, Nigeria stands as the UK’s second-largest trading partner in Africa and our leading export market on the continent.

“We’re especially proud to see this franchise led by Shalom Lloyd MBE, a dynamic British-Nigerian entrepreneur whose work in skincare, healthcare, and women’s empowerment reflects the kind of innovative, purpose-driven partnerships we champion. Her collaboration with The Body Shop is a shining example of the impact UK-Nigeria cooperation can achieve.”

Also, Chief Executive/Executive Chairman, the Body Shop, Mike Jatania, said, “Expanding into Lagos marks another step in The Body Shop’s global growth strategy. As we accelerate our presence across high-potential markets, West Africa plays an important role in shaping the future of our business.

“Lagos, as a dynamic commercial hub, allows us to connect with a new generation of consumers who share our belief that beauty can be a force for good.”

The company’s General Manager, Shalom Ijeoma Lloyd MBE, said, “This is not just about opening a store, it is about deepening trade ties, creating opportunities, and showing the world what happens when values-driven business meets one of the most vibrant cities on earth.”

The statement noted that the shop brings ethical, naturally inspired beauty to the country’s commercial nerve center following the successful launch in Abuja and a national e-commerce site earlier in the year.

The new opening marks an important step in the brand’s commitment to West Africa and its broader global growth strategy, the statement added.

The new store in Lagos, located at Ikeja City Mall, brings the number of jobs created by the brand in Nigeria to over 20.

The store will be home to the full range of body shop products, ranging from newly launched collections, such as spa of the world, to its most loved products and ranges enriched with community fair trade ingredients, including shea, tea tree, and aloe.

Eze said, “With the customer placed at the heart of the store experience, locals and visitors alike will be welcomed through the signature dark green facade, into a world where confidence is beautiful. Members of the expert in-store team will be on hand to guide customers through the product ranges, consult on skincare needs and even offer a relaxing hand massage or treatment at the sink.”

The Body Shop has longstanding and meaningful connections to Africa, first forged by founder Dame Anita Roddick, who built personal and professional ties to the region that have been carried forward by the brand and continue to thrive today.

These include partnerships with three community fair trade suppliers – tea tree oil grown by smallholder farmers near Mount Kenya to shea butter handcrafted by women’s cooperatives in northern Ghana to moringa seed oil cultivated by wild harvesters in Rwanda’s eastern provinces.

The shop has long invested in sourcing high quality ingredients from community fair trade partners across the globe. The brand believes in building sustainable, fair supply chains that empower women and support local communities.

Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Dame Anita Roddick, the shop remained a pioneer in ethical beauty, offering high quality, innovation-driven skin care, body care, hair and makeup products made with natural and fair-trade ingredients from around the world.