Tinubu Meets New Service Chiefs at State House

*Swearing in, decoration with new ranks to hold after Senate confirmation

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Monday met with the newly appointed service chiefs in his office at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting was the first known meeting between the President and the service chiefs since their appointments last Friday.

The Service Chiefs arrived the Forecourt of the State House at about 3:55p.m with the new Chief of Defence Staff, Lt General Olufemi Oluyede, who until his new appointment served as Chief of Army Staff leading the service chiefs to the President’s office upstairs.

Although details of the meeting was not made public, THISDAY learnt that the meeting served as an opportunity for the service chiefs to meet one on one with the President and get the necessary brief from their Commander-in-Chief.

It was gathered that the swearing-in of the service chiefs and decorations with new ranks will be after they have been confirmed by the Senate in line with constitutional provisions.

The CDS will become a full General (four- star general) while the three service chiefs will be promoted Lt General or its equivalent in Navy and Air Force (three-star General).

Already, the President has forwarded the names of the service chiefs to the Senate for screening and there are indications that the Red Chamber may confirm the appointees at plenary this week.

President Tinubu had last Friday afternoon announced sweeping changes in the military hierarchy naming Lt General Oluyede as Chief of Defence Staff to replace General Christopher Musa.

Major General W. Shaibu was appointed Chief of Army Staff, Air Vice Marshal S.K. Aneke became Chief of Air Staff, and Rear Admiral I. Abbas took over as Chief of Naval Staff.

Major-General E.A.P. Undiendeye, however, retained his position as Chief of Defence Intelligence.

The Presidency had while announcing the service chiefs change charged the new appointees to justify the confidence reposed in them by enhancing professionalism, vigilance, and comradeship within the Armed Forces.