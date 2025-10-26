Yahaya Bello’s Fruitless Way to Win Tinubu’s Heart

Former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, last week praised President Bola Tinubu’s leadership and sacrifices for Nigeria.

Speaking at a rally organised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lokoja, Kogi State capital, Bello said, “Today we are here for a single purpose, to endorse our father, leader, mentor, President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, for him to recontest in 2027.”

The former governor gave reasons why the Kogi APC would back Tinubu in 2027.

First, he said the president has laid his life for democracy in Nigeria, and remained persistent and consistent in his beliefs for Nigeria’s progress.

Secondly, he said Tinubu as a humanist and leader without boundaries, has mentored a generation of democrats like him, and given them the opportunity to be where they are in Kogi State.

Bello added that Tinubu was created with a special grace of God, adding that no one can fight that grace and succeed.

He therefore urged everyone who loves this country to support the president’s second term bid.

However, Tinubu’s loyalists and opponents wondered why it took Bello so long to notice these qualities in Tinubu.

It is a common knowledge that during the APC presidential primary election in 2022, Bello did not step down for Tinubu when many other APC presidential aspirants stepped down for him.

Many also believe that after the sudden death of the APC governorship candidate in Kogi State, Prince Abubakar Audu in November 2015, Bello allegedly joined forces with anti-Tinubu elements in former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to frustrate Tinubu’s efforts to make Audu’s running mate, Hon. James Faleke to succeed the APC candidate.

Bello was the ultimate beneficiary of Tinubu’s failed efforts to have Faleke succeed Audu as he inherited Audu’s votes and emerged as governor.

It is not surprising that many Nigerians also believe that the praises Bello showered on President Tinubu were part of his renewed efforts to worm his way into Tinubu’s heart because of his current travails in the hands of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which is prosecuting him over N100 billion fraud.

Will the praises Bello showered on Tinubu guarantee him a soft landing? Events of the next few months will provide answers to this question.