Attom Foundation Shows Power of Inclusion, Features Tobechi Achionye at Legend Football Match

The Attom Foundation, in partnership with Zahra Buhari-Indimi of ZMB Homes, demonstrated a bold commitment to inclusion and empowerment during the recent Legend Football Match and Gala Night in Abuja by featuring Tobechi Achionye, fondly known as Kind Toby, as part of the historic event.

Tobechi, a young Nigerian-American creative — Second Runner-Up at Autism’s Got Talent USA (Georgia) and the first male autistic model to walk the runway in Africa — made a remarkable appearance at the Gala Night, performing a heartfelt rendition of the National Anthem that moved guests to a standing ovation.

His performance set a tone of unity and pride before a distinguished audience that included Sheyi Tinubu, ex-international footballers, and leading philanthropists.

By placing Tobechi at the centre of the event, the Attom Foundation and ZMB Homes sent a powerful message — that inclusion is not a favour but a right, and that every child, regardless of ability, deserves a platform to shine.

The highlight of the weekend came at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, where Tobechi joined the African Legends lineup led by Jay-Jay Okocha, featuring Julius Aghahowa, Emmanuel Adebayor, Victor Ikpeba, Obafemi Martins,Khalilou Fadiga, Alex Song, and Mark Fish, in a thrilling encounter against the Barça Legends, which included Ludovic Giuly, Javier Saviola, and Jesús Angoy.

“Inclusion is the real victory today,” said Jay-Jay Okocha, captain of the African Legends. “Football is more than a game — it’s a bridge that connects hearts, stories, and dreams.”

Julius Aghahowa added, “This event goes beyond football. It’s about hope, unity, and giving children like Tobechi a platform to be seen and celebrated. Every act of inclusion strengthens our humanity.”

“Tobechi’s presence reminds us that talent has no label,” said Hassan Attom, CEO of the Attom Foundation. “Inclusion is the future — and when we embrace it, we all win.”

Zahra Buhari-Indimi, founder of ZMB Homes, noted, “Every child deserves love, safety, and a chance to thrive. Tonight’s event reflects that same spirit — using sport and kindness to change lives.”

Tobechi’s journey has also inspired two children’s books written by Mrs. Noni Okocha, CEO of the I Am the Future of Nigeria Youth Initiative: Be Kind — a kindness-to-all-abilities awareness book and Understanding Autism :a guide to promoting empathy and acceptance.

Through school visits and advocacy, Kind Toby continues to promote autism awareness and the power of kindness from a young age. His story — from the runway to the stadium — stands as a beacon of what’s possible when inclusion leads.

With the Attom Foundation’s initiatives, a new narrative is emerging — one that celebrates difference, promotes equal opportunity, and uses the universal language of sport to inspire a kinder, more inclusive world.