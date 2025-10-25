Uzoka-Anite: Patriotism By Leaders, Citizens Needed to Drive Inclusive Growth, Opportunities for All

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, has underscored the need for Nigerians and leaders in particular to embrace the ideals of patriotism in order to drive inclusive growth and opportunities for all Nigerians.

She stated this while receiving the Committee for the 6th Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe Annual Award Memorial Lecture, led by its Chairman and former Governor of Niger State, Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, who paid her a courtesy in Abuja.

The minister noted that Azikiwe’s ideals of patriotism, education, and public service remain timeless, emphasising the need for Nigerians and leaders in particular to imbue ideals of patriotism in order to drive inclusive growth and opportunities for all Nigerians.

A statement by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, quoted her as saying, “Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe’s ideals of patriotism, education, and public service remain timeless. It is our duty, as leaders of today, to translate those ideals into economic empowerment, inclusive growth, and opportunities for all Nigerians.”

Uzoka-Anite added, “Dr. Azikiwe’s legacy of patriotism, education, and public service continues to guide us. Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, we are committed to driving sound fiscal management, inclusive economic growth, and sustainable prosperity for all Nigerians. Recognitions like this strengthen our resolve to serve even more diligently.”

She said that the Federal Ministry of Finance was committed to driving sound fiscal management, inclusive economic policies, and sustainable national prosperity in line with the policy thrust of the present administration.

Uzoka-Anite thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma; the Chairman of Zenith, Jim Ovia and indeed all Nigerians for the opportunity to serve, and contribute to nation-building.

According to her, recognitions like this fuel the desire to serve more.

She commended the organising committee of the awards for its continued effort to honour national icons and promote intellectual dialogue around leadership, governance, and national development.

Speaking earlier, Babangida Aliyu, who led the delegation, expressed delight at the visit and underscored the importance of unity as the foundation of Nigeria’s progress.

He explained that the nation must remain united in purpose and vision to achieve sustainable development.

The Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe Award and honour, he stated, is reserved for distinguished individuals whose contributions have advanced their communities, the nation, and humanity at large.

He noted that Uzoka-Anite’s appointment as Minister of State for Finance, was unanimous and well-deserved, citing her remarkable record in the financial sector, her integrity, and her unwavering dedication to the growth and stability of Nigeria.

Aliyu added that their visit was a precursor to the Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe Annual Memorial Lecture and Award ceremony schedule for November 2025