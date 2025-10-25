  • Saturday, 25th October, 2025

Tinubu Felicitates Japan’s First Female Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, On Making History 

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has sent a congratulatory letter to the first female Prime Minister of Japan, Sanae Takaichi, describing her emergence after winning the votes in the parliament as an affirmation of her contributions to the influence of her political party in governance in Japan.

The President said he looks forward to working with Prime Minister Takaichi.

In the seven-paragraph letter personally signed by him, President Tinubu stated, inter alia: “Your Excellency,

on behalf of the people and Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I extend to you my warmest congratulations on your election as the first female Prime Minister of Japan.

“Your victory as the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party and ultimately as the Prime Minister of Japan constitutes a remarkable expression of the confidence reposed in you by the good people of Japan.

“Your election as the first female Prime Minister of Japan is also a testament to the decades of your tremendous contributions to the growth of your political party and governance in Japan.

“As you assume this mandate, you can please rest assured of Nigeria’s continued goodwill and support for Japan. Nigeria and Japan have maintained a deep, productive, and strategic relationship over the years, covering several areas of bilateral cooperation.

“I am confident that we would work together to build on the foundation that has been laid, as well as strengthen and deepen the relationship between our two countries. I therefore look forward to meeting with you at your earliest convenience to explore these opportunities.

“I am reassured that Nigeria-Japan relations would continue to blossom under your capable and visionary leadership.

“Please accept the assurances of my highest esteem and best wishes for your good health and personal well-being.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.