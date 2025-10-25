Tinubu Felicitates Japan’s First Female Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, On Making History 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has sent a congratulatory letter to the first female Prime Minister of Japan, Sanae Takaichi, describing her emergence after winning the votes in the parliament as an affirmation of her contributions to the influence of her political party in governance in Japan.

The President said he looks forward to working with Prime Minister Takaichi.

In the seven-paragraph letter personally signed by him, President Tinubu stated, inter alia: “Your Excellency,

on behalf of the people and Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I extend to you my warmest congratulations on your election as the first female Prime Minister of Japan.

“Your victory as the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party and ultimately as the Prime Minister of Japan constitutes a remarkable expression of the confidence reposed in you by the good people of Japan.

“Your election as the first female Prime Minister of Japan is also a testament to the decades of your tremendous contributions to the growth of your political party and governance in Japan.

“As you assume this mandate, you can please rest assured of Nigeria’s continued goodwill and support for Japan. Nigeria and Japan have maintained a deep, productive, and strategic relationship over the years, covering several areas of bilateral cooperation.

“I am confident that we would work together to build on the foundation that has been laid, as well as strengthen and deepen the relationship between our two countries. I therefore look forward to meeting with you at your earliest convenience to explore these opportunities.

“I am reassured that Nigeria-Japan relations would continue to blossom under your capable and visionary leadership.

“Please accept the assurances of my highest esteem and best wishes for your good health and personal well-being.”