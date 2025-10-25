Paradigm Initiative Decries Cameroon Internet Disruptions During Elections

Linus Aleke in Abuja

A digital rights advocacy group operating under the banner of Paradigm Initiative (PIN) has condemned the ongoing internet access restrictions in Cameroon amid a volatile election environment marked by protests.

In a statement issued yesterday, Paradigm Initiative called on the Cameroonian authority to immediately end the internet disruptions and restore full access to the internet and social media platforms.

It also urged internet service providers in Cameroon to disclose any government directives ordering internet shutdowns and to take steps to restore internet services without delay.

The statement reads: “Since 23 October 2025, internet disruptions have been experienced in Cameroon, interfering with freedom of expression and access to information online ahead of the announcement of presidential election results following the 12 October 2025 elections. On 15 April 2025, Paradigm Initiative (PIN) raised serious concerns about the deteriorating state of digital rights in Cameroon and called for urgent action to protect internet access, freedom of expression, and transparency in the lead-up to the 2025 presidential election. This call by PIN has been blatantly disregarded.”

The ongoing internet disruptions in Cameroon, the group said, constitute a violation of fundamental rights under Articles 9 and 19 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (African Charter), the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), and the Cameroon Constitution.

PIN reminded the Cameroonian government of Principle 38(2) of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) Declaration of Principles on Freedom of Expression and Access to Information in Africa, which states that governments shall not engage in or condone any disruption of access to the internet or other digital technologies for sections of the public or an entire population.

It also cited ACHPR Resolution 580 on Internet Shutdowns and Elections, which calls on African states to refrain from shutting down the internet during elections.

These disruptions, PIN said, have serious implications for the integrity of the electoral process.

The organisation argued that when internet access is restricted, freedom of expression and access to information are curtailed, and the voices of citizens, journalists, and the electorate are silenced.

PIN also stressed that telecommunications operators and regulators in Cameroon have contractual obligations to maintain reliable internet access and are responsible for informing their clients of the causes of any service disruptions.

Paradigm Initiative (PIN) connects underserved young Africans with digital opportunities and advocates for digital rights for all.