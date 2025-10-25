Nonye Ayeni: Redefining Nigeria’s Non-Oil Export Story

Nume Ekeghe





When Nonye Ayeni assumed office as the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) two years ago, she inherited an institution at a crossroads, challenged by global trade disruptions, domestic economic headwinds, and the urgent need to diversify Nigeria’s export base beyond crude oil.

In the past two years, Ayeni has not only steadied the ship but redefined the Council’s strategic direction. This development was confirmed by the Presidency, which declared recently that the nation is witnessing a historic shift in its public finances, with non-oil revenues driving the country’s strongest fiscal performance in decades, with non-oil exports among the big wins.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, who revealed the refreshing departure from the old cycle, had stated that between January and August 2025, total government collections peaked at N20.59 trillion, a 40.5 per cent increase compared with the N14.6 trillion recorded in the same period in 2024.

According to Onanuga, N15.69 trillion came from non-oil sources, accounting for three out of every four naira collected, describing the figures as a decisive break from decades of dependence on crude oil exports.

“This is a watershed moment for our economy. For the first time in decades, oil is no longer the dominant driver of government revenue. Reforms, compliance, and digitisation are powering a more resilient economy,” Onanuga was quoted to have said.

Also, in a chest-thumping fashion, President Bola Tinubu had said the cheering data were proof that the government’s reforms to expand the revenue base and strengthen compliance were working.

Nigeria recorded a trade surplus of N7.5 trillion in the second quarter of 2025 (Q2) as its total exports were valued at N22.751 trillion, reflecting a 28.43 percent rise when compared to the N17.714 trillion recorded by the country in the corresponding quarter of 2024, and a 10.45 percent increase when compared to N20.598 trillion in Q1, 2025.

The surge in non-oil inflows was as a result of a combination of reforms by government agencies, including the NEPC. The NEPC, under Ayeni’s leadership, has been marked by quiet determination, clear vision, and a commitment to reposition Nigeria as a competitive player in the global non-oil export space.

Under her watch, the NEPC has undergone a transformation that goes beyond policy pronouncements. From boosting value addition in priority sectors such as agriculture, solid minerals, and creative industries, to strengthening trade facilitation and capacity-building initiatives for exporters, Ayeni has driven a results-oriented agenda. Her emphasis on product quality, market intelligence, and export readiness has begun to yield tangible outcomes—expanding Nigeria’s footprint in emerging markets and attracting renewed investor confidence in the non-oil sector.

Equally remarkable is her focus on inclusivity and empowerment. Through women- and youth-focused programmes, Ayeni has opened new pathways for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to access international markets. Initiatives such as the “Export4Survival” campaign have not only reawakened national consciousness about the urgency of export diversification but have also inspired a new generation of entrepreneurs to think globally. Her tenure has blended technical competence with empathy—building bridges between policy, people, and performance.

Addressing journalists on the performance of Nigeria’s non-oil sector, Ayeni had announced in August that Nigeria exported non-oil products worth $3.225 billion between January and June 2025, up from $2.696 billion recorded in the first half of 2024. Growth was also reflected in the export volume, which rose to 4.04m metric tonnes, compared to 3.83m metric tonnes in the same period of the previous year.

Ayeni had credited the strong showing to leadership and collaboration. “I’ll start by saying that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not just an initiative. It’s a force.” She also cited a direct result of increased global demand, improved product quality, and expanded market access facilitated by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Yet she believes the value and volume of Nigeria’s exports can grow further still.

“Value addition is the way to go, because if you add value to your products or commodities, you earn premium prices in the global market. We are working with our exporters from the farm gate through to market access and ensuring we export processed or semi-processed products.

“Instead of exporting shea nuts, the NEPC is working with women to convert them into shea butter. Instead of exporting raw leather, the NEPC is teaching women to make bags. Working with Lelook Bags Academy, NEPC set up the Export Skill Acquisition Center in the Apapa area of Lagos. “At the NEPC, we believe that value addition is the way to go. We are building their capacity, opening their minds and their horizons to see what they stand to gain when they add value.”

As part of its Corporate Social Investment, NEPC distributed 23,239 hybrid high-yielding seedlings to 3,047 farmers nationwide. These included cocoa, sesame, and oil palm seedlings, aimed at enhancing the quality and quantity of exportable produce. The South West zone received the highest allocation with 8,687 seedlings, followed by the South South with 7,500.

The Council also revived the Zero2Export Training Programme for new exporters and launched the Export Mentorship Programme (EMP), which trained 150 participants and paired 60 SMEs with top-performing exporters.

Additionally, NEPC’s collaboration with the World Trade Organization (WTO) and International Trade Centre (ITC) under the STDF 845 project has led to improved standards for sesame seed and cowpea, reducing export rejections and promoting Good Agricultural Practices.

Furthermore, in the period under review, NEPC was selected as a pilot beneficiary of the Women Exporters in the Digital Economy (WEIDE) fund, the only African organization among four global recipients. The fund, launched by WTO Director-General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, will support women-led businesses in digital trade.

As Nonye Ayeni marks two years at the helm of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, her impact is evident in the renewed optimism surrounding Nigeria’s non-oil export sector.

By fostering collaboration across government, the private sector, and international partners, Ayeni has positioned the NEPC as not just a regulator but a true enabler, empowering exporters, supporting innovation, and promoting Nigerian products with pride on the global stage.

While market linkages between Nigeria and the rest of the world are increasing, trade rules are becoming ever more complex globally. The EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism is imposing strict environmental standards on imports from outside the bloc.

Two years into the job, Ayeni has prioritised capacity-building and skills development as a means of helping Nigerian exporters to compete in a difficult trading environment.

In her half-year report for 2025, she announced that the Council organised 252 training programmes, reaching 27,352 participants across Nigeria in six months. These sessions covered export documentation, quality standards, packaging and good agricultural practices.

“A lot of things are being done in the area of capacity-building. We have a packaging expert in the council. If you add value and you don’t have the right packaging, you may not fit into global international standards.”

Also, “certification is very key because it’s not just there to add value. If your product does not meet the quality and standard (benchmarks), it’s not going to go anywhere.”

The deteriorating global trade environment also highlighted the growing importance of intra-African trade. The top three destinations by export value for Nigerian products in the first half of 2025 were the Netherlands (18.64%), the United States (8.42%), and India (8.36%). Intra-African trade, she notes with disappointment, is still below 15%.

Ayeni also noted that the AfCFTA is “a powerful platform” that “promises to be the largest single market in the world, connecting 55 countries and about 1.4bn people. So, it is a powerful platform that we should take advantage of.”

Ayeni said supporting women-led and owned businesses will also be key to improving Nigeria’s export opportunities. “At the risk of sounding like a broken record, I always say that the best man for the job is a woman. That’s number one. Secondly, women are resilient, dogged and very passionate in what they do.”

Looking ahead, sustaining the momentum she has built will be key. With global markets becoming increasingly competitive and technology reshaping trade, Ayeni’s emphasis on value addition, export readiness, and institutional excellence provides a strong foundation for the future.