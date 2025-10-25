Amaka Okeke: Rest, Movement, Mindfulness Keep Me Balanced

In a world defined by ambition and constant motion, the Executive Director of Business Development at Optiva Capital Partners, Amb. Amaka Okeke, has mastered the art of balance. For her, rest, movement, and mindfulness are not luxuries but essentials that keep her grounded amid the demands of leading Africa’s foremost investment immigration and wealth advisory firm. Over the past 12 years, Okeke has not only built a distinguished career but also transformed countless lives by helping families secure global access and opportunity. Sunday Ehigiator brings the excerpts of the conversation

I

n the dynamic world of wealth retention and investment immigration, few names resonate with such impact and grace as Amb. Amaka Okeke, the Executive Director of Business Development at Optiva Capital Partners. This October marks a remarkable milestone: Twelve years of her outstanding service, dedication, and visionary leadership at Africa’s leading investment immigration firm.

Her story is one of resilience, innovation, and an unflinching belief in excellence. From her early days as a relationship management executive to her current role on the Board and Executive Committee of Optiva Capital Partners, Okeke has been instrumental in shaping not just the company’s growth trajectory, but the very face of investment immigration and wealth retention advisory services in Nigeria and across Africa.

In a message, Chairman, Optiva Capital Partners, Mr. Franklin Nechi, paid glowing tribute to the woman he described as “a visionary leader of unparalleled calibre.”

“We commemorate a remarkable milestone – the 12-year anniversary of Amb. Amaka Okeke’s unwavering dedication to Optiva Capital Partners. She has been the embodiment of excellence, leadership, and unrelenting commitment to our mission,” said Nechi.

“Her strategic vision and passion for excellence have been instrumental in driving our company’s success. Under her stewardship, Optiva has continued to innovate and lead the industry. She is a mentor, a role model, and a true leader who inspires everyone around her,” he added.

Her journey at Optiva Capital Partners mirrors the transformation of the company itself — from a pioneering wealth advisory firm to Africa’s leader in investment immigration, global access, global acceptance and holistic wealth retention.

Relaxation and Travel Destination

Indeed, Okeke, believes that true relaxation is found in the simplest of moments—sleep and stillness. In her busy world, Sundays are sacrosanct as it is a day off to rest, perhaps enjoy a spa visit, and give her mind the space it rarely gets. While her company operates around the clock, serving clients every minute of the day, Okeke uses her downtime to recharge, allowing her to return renewed and ready for the next wave of growth.

“Honestly, sleep. I have off days on Sundays. So, I tend to just try and sleep. That’s my relaxation. And I go to the spa as well. But most of my life is Optiva Capital Partners. So, we don’t have any day off. Basically, clients need your service every minute of the day. So, when I have time, I just want to sleep or go to the spa. Or when I’m on vacation, that’s when I really have fun,” she told THISDAY while speaking about how she relaxes.

When it comes to fitness, she shuns the gym floor but embraces movement nonetheless. A personal instructor guides her through walks around her estate —quiet moments of reflection, conversation and stretching. She says these walks aren’t just about exercise; they’re part of her mental reset, a break from a high-stakes corporate life into something grounded.

“I don’t go to the gym, but I do. I have an instructor. So, I take walks at the estate as well and just learn,” she added.

And when travel calls, there’s one destination that always makes the list: Dubai. For Okeke, Dubai isn’t just about luxury, it’s about inspiration. The city’s blend of innovation, design and global energy mirrors her own approach to leadership and business: always dynamic, always forward-looking. In her time away, she absorbs new perspectives, returns with fresh ideas and uses what she learns to drive Optiva’s vision across Africa.

Her weekend routine: rest, movement and exploration may look modest on the surface, but it reveals a leader who understands that balance and replenishment are as essential as ambition. Okeke’s approach reminds us that even at the top, success comes not just from what you do, but how you look after yourself along the way.

Transforming Lives Through Investment Immigration

Speaking with THISDAY, Okeke also reflected on her twelve-year journey, describing it as both “a calling and a mission to help families secure a global future.”

“Over the years, I’ve seen how a second passport transforms lives,” she said with quiet conviction. “We once had a client who sadly passed away before his family could relocate, but because we had already processed their permanent residency, his wife and children moved to Canada. Today, his children are in some of the best schools in the world enjoying free education. It’s fulfilling to know that even in his absence, his dreams for his family are alive.”

She shared another story of a Nigerian entrepreneur who, through Optiva’s guidance, secured a second passport and went on to establish a multi-billion-dollar tile factory in the Middle East, employing hundreds and repatriating foreign exchange to Nigeria. “That’s what being global means — it’s about creating prosperity that flows back home,” she said. “We’ve had clients who gained access to emergency healthcare abroad or new business frontiers because of their global citizenship. The impact is real, and its life-changing.”

Global Mobility: Freedom Without Barriers

“Many Africans still ask why a second passport is necessary,” Okeke begins, “but the answer is simple: freedom.”

“A second passport offers greater global mobility — the freedom to travel, live, work, and do business in multiple countries without the endless visa restrictions that many Africans face daily,” she explains.

But global mobility is only one piece of the puzzle. “A second citizenship opens access to quality healthcare, top-tier education for children, tax benefits, and, most importantly, wealth preservation across generations.”

Access to Healthcare, Education, and Family Legacy

Okeke highlighted that beyond travel freedom, the real value of a second passport lies in security and opportunity for families.

“Health is wealth. The ability to access timely, quality, and affordable healthcare anywhere in the world can save lives. The same applies to education — citizens of these countries often enjoy free or subsidised education, paying domestic rates instead of international fees,” she noted.

Parents, she explained, are particularly motivated by this. “Every parent’s dream is to see their children study in the best schools in the world. With second citizenship, that dream becomes reality.” Your children stand tall with confidence, that is called LEVERAGE.

She also points to family legacy as a key motivator. “These passports are hereditary — passed down through generations. It’s one of the most powerful gifts you can give your family: security, stability, and a better future.”

Wealth Preservation and Tax Efficiency

For high-net-worth individuals, the financial incentives are equally compelling. “A second passport can save you millions through favorable tax regimes,” she reveals.

“In several jurisdictions, citizens are exempt from income tax, inheritance tax, or capital gains tax. That means your wealth works harder for you.”

According to Okeke, one of Optiva’s strengths is helping clients diversify across jurisdictions, currencies, and asset classes to protect their wealth from volatility. “We’ve seen people lose fortunes to inflation, devaluation, or unstable markets. Our investment structures ensure that it never happens to our clients.”

The Hidden Advantages of Global Acceptance

While many focus on visa-free access, Okeke believes that global acceptance and security are the true benefits.

“What happens when your passport limits your ability to cross borders, even in emergencies?” she asks. “We’ve seen travelers stranded in transit because their passports aren’t recognized or respected.”

She recalls a recent case that went viral — a woman stranded for 21 hours in an airport because her passport did not permit entry. “That’s not just inconvenience; that’s vulnerability,” Okeke says.

“In times of crisis or conflict, the United Nations prioritizes the evacuation of citizens and residents of recognized countries. So, the question becomes — where will your family be if you rely only on a temporary visa?”

Second Citizenship as an Investment Strategy

For Optiva Capital Partners, a second passport is not just a lifestyle choice; it’s a strategic investment decision. “We are a wealth retention and investment advisory company,” Okeke explains. “Wise investors diversify. A second passport gives you access to foreign markets and the ability to invest, earn, and expand your portfolio globally.”

This diversification helps clients earn in stable currencies, hedge against inflation, and grow assets beyond national borders. “It’s a proactive wealth strategy — ensuring that your money is working for you, not just sitting idle.”

Wealth Retention and Holistic Services

Under Okeke’s supportive leadership, Optiva Capital Partners has evolved beyond investment immigration into a one-stop global advisory firm offering wealth retention, insurance, and international real estate solutions. “Our mission is simple — to improve lives by protecting, growing, and optimizing our clients’ wealth,” she explained. “We provide bespoke wealth retention solutions across jurisdictions and asset classes. We ensure your money not only works for you but continues to grow over time.”

For her, the company’s success lies in its personalised approach to client service.

“No two families are the same,” she noted. “Some clients want global access but not relocation; others seek long-term investments abroad. We tailor our programs — whether it’s citizenship by investment in the Caribbean or residency in North America and Europe — to fit each family’s dreams and realities.”

This deep understanding of client aspirations has positioned Optiva as the undisputed leader in investment immigration and wealth retention across Africa.

The Woman Behind the Vision

Okeke’s story is one of purpose and passion. A graduate of the University of Lagos and a certified Business Analysis Professional, she rose through the ranks at Optiva through merit, hard work, and unmatched dedication.

Her role as Executive Director of Business Development sees her oversee all branches, drive business strategy, manage institutional operations, and lead team development. Her record of excellence speaks for itself — consistently recognized as the firm’s top performer and recipient of the GAHAWARD Youth Icon “Future Shaper” Award in 2023 by the GMYT Group.

Beyond her corporate achievements, Ambassador Okeke is admired for her mentorship, humility, and people-centered leadership. Colleagues describe her as someone who “leads from the heart but drives with vision.”

A Future of Possibilities

As Optiva Capital Partners continues to expand its global footprint — from investment immigration programs to real estate partnerships in Dubai and wealth retention solutions in Europe and North America — Okeke’s influence remains central. “Our dream is to be Africa’s one-stop global advisory brand,” she said confidently. “We’re helping Africans go global — to live, invest, and thrive anywhere in the world. That’s the future we are building at Optiva.”

A Legacy of Impact

Twelve years on, Okeke stands not just as a corporate success story, but as a symbol of what visionary leadership looks like — driven by purpose, anchored in integrity, and inspired by the desire to uplift others.

As Chairman Franklin Nechi aptly concluded, “her leadership has defined a culture of excellence at Optiva. We celebrate her today, and we look forward to many more years of success, growth, and innovation under her guidance.”