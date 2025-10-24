Ekpo, Mshelbila Elected Gas Exporting Countries Forum Chiefs

•Tuggar, NMDPRA applaud development

Emmanuel Addeh and Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Nigerian duo of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo and Dr. Philip Mshelbila, Managing Director of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has emerged the President and Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) respectively.

Their message was contained in a congratulatory statement signed by the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, yesterday.

Ekpo emerged as President of the 2026 GECF Ministerial Meeting, with Tuggar describing these dual milestones as clear testaments to President Bola Tinubu’s proactive foreign policy engagements and his strategic vision to restore Nigeria’s influence in global energy diplomacy under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He further highlighted the pivotal diplomatic efforts undertaken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in support of Nigeria’s candidature through Nigeria’s missions to all GECF member states, formally launching the campaign, and its engagement with all African member states requesting unified support for Nigeria’s candidature.

“Nigeria’s missions were also activated to engage and lobby voting members, in close coordination with bilateral engagements conducted at key summits such as the BRICS Summit (Brazil) and the African Union 7th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting (Malabo, Equatorial Guinea),” the statement added.

The statement revealed that the process also benefited from high-level political backing from the Presidency, ensuring Nigeria’s candidature received broad-based support.

Tuggar commended Mshelbila and Minister Ekpo for bringing stellar credentials and experience to their new international roles, describing their elections as “victories not only for Nigeria but for Africa’s collective voice in global energy governance.”

He expressed confidence that both men will strengthen the GECF’s role in driving global energy transition, promoting equitable resource management, and advancing sustainable development.

The minister reaffirmed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ commitment to continue aligning diplomatic engagements with President Tinubu’s broader vision of a reformed, respected, and economically vibrant Nigeria, whose foreign policy continues to deliver tangible benefits for its citizens.

Meanwhile, Farouk Ahmed, the Nigerian Executive Board Member of GECF has congratulated Mshelbila on his election. Ahmed, who also serves as the Authority Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), also congratulated Ekpo on his appointment as the President of the 2026 GECF Ministerial Meeting.

He described both outcomes as a testament to Nigeria’s growing leadership, credibility and recognition within the global gas community noting that the dual honours reflect the country’s strategic contributions in the energy space, a statement by the Director, Public Affairs Department, Mr George Ene-Ita, said.

Ahmed commended Mshelbila’s distinguished track record in the gas industry and expressed confidence that his wealth of experience will further strengthen the Forum’s role in promoting natural gas as a key driver of global energy security and sustainable development.

Ahmed charged the new Secretary-General to serve with dedication, transparency and renewed commitment to advancing the collective interests of member countries, particularly in addressing global energy transition challenges and ensuring fair value for gas resources.

He reaffirmed Nigeria’s support for the GECF’s mission and emphasised the country’s readiness to continue working with other member states to foster cooperation, investment and innovation across the global gas value chain.