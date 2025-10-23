

Tragedy struck again along the Bida–Lapai route, after Badegi, as an inferno claimed the lives of 35 persons and left 46 others severely injured in yet another avoidable disaster. The victims were caught in a deadly explosion while scooping fuel from a crashed tanker laden with petrol.



The ill-fated tanker had overturned earlier in the day, spilling its highly flammable content across the road. Despite repeated warnings from authorities, scores of residents and passersby rushed to the scene with containers to collect the leaking fuel. Moments later, a spark, believed to have originated from a nearby motorcycle ignited a massive explosion that engulfed the area in flames.



This tragedy adds to a long list of similar incidents that have continued to plague the nation, despite consistent warnings from government agencies including the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the National Orientation Agency (NOA). These agencies have time and again cautioned citizens to stay clear of fallen tankers and avoid the dangerous act of scooping fuel, yet the warnings seem to fall on deaf ears.



Earlier this year, the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Shehu Mohammed, reiterated the dangers of such actions, lamenting that petroleum tanker explosions remain a leading cause of fatalities on Nigerian roads. Statistics show that hundreds of lives have been lost in recent years due to similar tanker-related incidents, deaths that could easily have been prevented.



But beyond public negligence, experts say the root causes of these disasters run deeper. Poor road conditions, reckless driving, and inadequate truck maintenance have all contributed to the frequent tanker crashes. In many cases, brake failures and driver fatigue have been identified as the immediate causes of these accidents.



Another worrying factor is the lack of compliance with safety regulations. The FRSC had previously directed all petroleum tankers to install safety valves, a mechanism designed to prevent fuel spillage in the event of a crash. Sadly, only a fraction of operators have adhered to this directive, leaving the roads littered with potential fire hazards.



The FRSC needs to intensify enforcement in collaboration with the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union, ensuring that no tanker lifts products without proper safety mechanisms installed. In addition, there are renewed calls on the federal government to invest in road rehabilitation, strict regulation, and public enlightenment to stem the tide of these preventable tragedies.



Ultimately, Nigerians must learn from history and embrace a culture of safety and responsibility. The urge to profit from spilled fuel should never outweigh the value of human life. Fallen tankers should be treated as danger zones, and only emergency responders should be allowed near such scenes.



The painful loss of 35 lives is a stark reminder that we have learned nothing from the past. Until citizens and authorities alike take decisive action, the nation risks witnessing more of these needless deaths.



Enough of these avoidable tragedies.



Tochukwu Jimo Obi, Abuja