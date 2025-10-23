St. John/Mary’s Unity 1995 Set Marks 30 Years by Renovating Classrooms

Oluchi Chibuzor

The 1995 Set of St. John/Mary’s Unity Secondary School, Owo, Ondo State, has renovated a block of six classrooms as part of activities marking the set’s 30th graduation anniversary.



The event, which held at the school premises over the weekend, was attended by the school management, former teachers, students, and members of the alumni association.



The Chairman of the occasion and Principal of the school, Mr. Godswill Akinlewu, commended the alumni for their gesture, describing it as a remarkable contribution to the growth of the school.



Akinlewu added that the renovation of the classrooms demonstrated enduring loyalty to their alma mater.



He noted that the gesture would serve as encouragement to current students and other alumni to emulate the spirit of giving back exemplified by the 1995 Set.

“We are particularly elated to see the products of this great school giving back to the institution that helped shape them.



“This gesture gives us encouragement as we continue to raise new generations who will emulate such noble action in the future,” he said.

The principal also urged other graduating sets to support the ongoing efforts of the school management and the state government to restore the school to enviable heights.



He assured that the renovated facility would be properly maintained in honour of the donors.



In his remarks, the President of the 1995 Set Alumni Association, Victor Akinsanmi, expressed gratitude to God for sustaining members since their graduation three decades ago.



He noted that the decision to embark on the renovation was borne out of the members’ desire to give back to the school that played a vital role in shaping their lives.



“We look back with nostalgia to those years that shaped our lives and made us who we are today.



“It is in appreciation of those formative years that we decided to give back by renovating this block of classrooms,” he said.



Akinsanmi commended Ondo State Government and the school management for their efforts in maintaining the institution over the years.



He expressed hope that the gesture would motivate other sets and stakeholders to contribute to the school’s development.



As part of the celebration, former teachers of the set were specially recognised for their dedication and positive impact on the students during their time in the school.