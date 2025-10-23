New Horizons Wins Global ICT Award

Agnes Ekebuike

CompTIA Inc, the world’s leading ICT certification company, headquartered in Illinois USA, has named New Horizons Nigeria the Best ICT training/certification organisation in Africa (Emerging Academic Partner Award) for 2025.

The award was based on revenue generated, quality of training and certification delivery and overall students’ satisfaction rating.

Among CompTIA most popular certifications are Security plus (S+), Hardware (A+), Network (N+) among others.

In a ceremony held at The Piazza Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa, CompTIA on October 9 2025, honoured New Horizons Nigeria with the prestigious CompTIA Africa Emerging Partner of the Year in Academic Delivery award. The recognition marked another milestone in New Horizons Nigeria’s journey of empowering individuals and institutions through cutting-edge technology and hands-on training.

New Horizons was commended by CompTIA’s EMEA Senior Vice president, Mr. Jason Moss for meeting and exceeding expectations in sales and services.

The latest CompTIA award brings the total number of national, continental and international awards to 307, which the CEO of New Horizons Nigeria, Mr. Tim Akano has received par excellence in bridging the digital divide between Africa and the rest of the world in the last twenty years.

New Horizons Nigeria is the country’s foremost ICT training and certification company that offers cutting-edge skills development in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Engineering, Cybersecurity, Data analysis, Cloud computing, Full stack software development, Digital Marketing, Project Management and more.

The CompTIA awards event, brought together over 400 CompTIA partners and stakeholders from around the world.