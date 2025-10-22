Residents Protest Construction of Cemetery in Surulere Neighbourhood, Urge LASG to Intervene 

Uzoma Mba

Residents of the Natufe/Animashaun community, off Babs Animashaun Road in the Bode Thomas area of Surulere, Lagos, over the weekend, took to the streets to protest against the alleged construction of a cemetery in their neighbourhood, describing the project as illegal, hazardous, and environmentally unsafe.

Carrying placards with inscriptions such as “No to Cemetery in Natufe Estate,” “Don’t Turn Our Homes into a Graveyard,” and “Say No to Nightmares,” the protesters vowed to sustain their protest until the project is permanently halted.

The angry residents, who marched to the construction site — a large expanse bordered by residential buildings, a school, and a church, just a few metres from the Bode Thomas junction traffic light — alleged that the developer, identified as Mr. Olumide Amure, had previously attempted to establish a similar facility but was stopped by the government.

Chairperson of the Natufe/Animashaun Community Development Association (CDA), Alhaja Omolabake Aminat Braimoh, said the project has caused panic among residents, noting that it poses a serious health and environmental hazard.

“This man tried it over two years ago and we opposed it. Suddenly, we noticed he has started construction again and he is working day and night to achieve his purpose. So, we are out here again saying no because a cemetery is not good here.

“We heard he wants to build an adult cemetery here and one for children about three blocks away. We do not want it. Look around you, this is a residential neighbourhood. We have children and elderly people here. We have schools, churches, and estates here too. Locating a cemetery will pollute our land. We are not using pipe-borne water. Our source of water is borehole, which the cemetery will pollute.”

She explained that the community had earlier written letters to the Chairman of Coker-Aguda Local Council Development Area (LCDA) and other relevant government agencies, urging immediate intervention.

“We do not want to take laws into our hands, and that is why we are following due process. In our letter, we detailed our displeasure about the illegal construction of a cemetery and reminded the chairman that we had objected to the same project in the past.

“They commenced work here during the Eid holiday and have completely disregarded the community’s disapproval. We urged the chairman to wade into the issue and order the developer to immediately stop work on the site until the intention and purpose of the construction are established,” she added.

Residents said the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) had twice marked the site, located directly under a power line, for contravention on June 16 and June 26, 2025, yet the developer allegedly continued mobilising workers to the site.

Alhaja Braimoh warned that the project could contaminate water sources and expose residents to diseases.

“This is a threat to life and sanity. The site is opposite a school and within a densely populated area. Each time it rains, the school floods and the water seeps into our boreholes. If dead bodies are buried there, our drinking water will be contaminated,” she said.

A former CDA Chairman, Mr. Olarenwaju Olaniyan, corroborated the account, noting that the developer had faced similar opposition during his tenure.

“Olumide Amure knows me very well. The first time he started this, some years ago, we fought it from the local government to the state level. We have all the documents with us. He was stopped by the government.

“But I heard now that he has permission. I am not speaking about that permission because I trust that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will never give such permission. The developer should know the consequences of his actions and desist from such a wicked act.

“We will not allow him to pollute our land. We won’t allow him to kill us all because what he is trying to do is bring an epidemic for those of us living here. We have stayed here for over 50 years. We have people who are 80 years and above among us. When do you want to kill us? Did we offend you?”

Olaniyan said the community had petitioned 11 state ministries, including the Ministry of Physical Planning, and would do so again if necessary.

“Mr. Amure, we do not want to fight you. We are appealing to you to do a business that will develop the community and not one that will destroy us. The community says no to turning this place into a burial ground. You do not even live in this neighbourhood. You bought this land less than three years ago, and all you can think of is to put a cemetery here?” he queried.

Other residents, including Mr. Olanrewaju Olaniran and Mr. Seyi Oluwafolarin, described the project as illegal and dangerous, alleging that it could cause epidemics, attract crime, and cause psychological distress.

Chairman of the Natufe CDA, Mr. Devline Chigbo, urged that the land be put to productive use that promotes community development, not fear.

The Councillor representing Natufe/Animashaun Ward at the local government level said he was unaware of any approval granted to the developer to site a cemetery in the area.

“A cemetery is not suitable in such a place. They have complained that they don’t want it, and as their representative at the local government, I will take their complaint forward to the relevant authorities,” he said.

As at press time, the developer was yet to provide the detailed response he told reporters he would make available.