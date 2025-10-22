PSC to Establish Case Management System to Promote Ethical Policing in Nigeria

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Police Service Commission (PSC) has announced plans to establish an AI-enabled digital complaint response and case management system for the protection of employers’ rights and the promotion of ethical policing in Nigeria.

A statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, also revealed that the Commission is collaborating with the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) to implement the project.

The Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (Rtd.), made this known while receiving the leadership of NECA, led by its Director General, Mr. Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, who visited the Commission’s headquarters to explore a workable joint implementation of the initiative.

While hosting the visitors, Argungu welcomed NECA’s desire to assist the Commission in producing high-quality police officers who are properly equipped to shape the future of Nigeria’s security architecture.

He assured his guests that the Commission would cooperate and work closely with NECA to achieve significant results in the development of a digital complaint response and case management system to support ethical policing in Nigeria.

“Your ideas will help us promote positive policing, and we are happy you are here to assist us,” he said.

The Director General of NECA, Mr. Oyerinde, stated that they were at the Commission to forge a strategic partnership that would help the Commission achieve its goals in advancing ethical policing in Nigeria.

“NECA is the voice of the private sector. We want to support the Commission in handling complaints effectively to ensure integrity and reduce the incidence of extortion and corruption in the system.

We are the voice of business, representing the interests of the Nigerian private sector, and we collaborate with strategic government agencies. We champion the interests of corporate and critical sectors of the Nigerian economy,” he said.

Mr. Oyerinde also promised that the Association would train Commission staff free of charge at its Academy in Abuja.