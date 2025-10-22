Local, Foreign Power Firms to Showcase Services, Opportunities at Lagos Energy Summit

•8,500 industry thought-leaders to brainstorm on Nigeria’s electricity future

Peter Uzoho





More than 200 highly-rated power equipment manufacturers and service providers from around the world have been lined up to showcase their products and services and explore opportunities within the Nigerian energy market as the they participate at the 12th edition of the Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference, next week.

Themed “Powering Nigeria through Investment, Innovation and Partnership”, the event scheduled to be held in Lagos from October 28 to 30, 2025, would also bring together over 8,500 industry thought-leaders, including energy professionals, decision-makers, and innovators to tackle Nigeria’s most pressing energy challenges and explore investment-driven solutions across the value chain.

According to Informat Markets, the organisers of the annual event, the over 200 foreign and local exhibitors would showcase their products and services as well as the opportunities across six key sectors of energy consumption and management, smart metering and smart solutions, backup generators and critical power,

transmission and distribution, battery and e-mobility, as well as renewables and clean energy.

Unveiling this year’s edition at a press conference held yesterday in Lagos, Informa Market said discussions would be focused on unlocking the capital, policy reforms, and technologies needed to build a more reliable and sustainable power sector.

“Over 8,500 energy professionals, including energy commissioners, developers, regulators, financiers, and technology providers, are expected to participate across three days of high-level summits, technical sessions, and interactive exhibitions.

“Now in its twelfth year, Nigeria Energy continues to serve as a catalyst for collaboration and deal-making across generation, transmission, distribution, renewables, off-grid systems, and energy efficiency.

“With Nigeria facing a critical infrastructure gap, slow-moving reforms, and investment bottlenecks, the 2025 edition seeks to spark actionable conversations around public-private partnerships, regulatory harmonisation, and emerging opportunities in areas like hydrogen, decentralised solar, and grid digitisation”, Exhibition Manager, Energy Portfolio – MEA, Informa Markets, Mr. Ade Yesufu, stated.

He emphasised the strategic focus of this year’s theme and its timeliness, considered current reforms in Nigeria’s energy sector.

Yesufu said, “The theme reflects the urgent need to address infrastructure gaps, mobilise investment, and accelerate reforms. Nigeria Energy 2025 will provide a platform where stakeholders can align on policies, forge new partnerships, and showcase innovations that can drive the sector forward.”

According to him, supporting the exhibition are leading global and regional players in the energy, power, and infrastructure sectors, reflecting the industry’s collective commitment to collaboration and progress.

He noted that this year’s conference would feature insight-driven sessions led by industry thought leaders including Sadiq Wanka, Special Adviser to the President on Power Infrastructure; Biodun Ogunleye, Commissioner, Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources; Edu Okeke, CEO, Azura Power; Dr. Chinnan Dikwal, Vice Chair, Board of Directors, African Energy Council; and Mokhtar Bounour, CEO, Egbin Power Plc.

He added that sessions would span five core focus areas including Power Deals & public private partnerships (PPPs), Structuring bankable energy infrastructure projects, State Reform Strategies and Unlocking decentralised electricity markets.

Other areas of focus at the conference, Yesufu said include: the Hydrogen Shift: Positioning Nigeria in the future energy economy; Grid Efficiency & Innovation: Advancing reliability through technology, and Electricity Act in Action: Milestones, market liberalisation and what’s next.”