Delborough Lagos wins double “Best in Africa” honours at Seven Star Luxury Awards

‎The Delborough Lagos has been honoured with exceptional double awards as “Best New Luxury African Hospitality Brand” and “Best Luxury Lifestyle Boutique Hotel – Nigeria & Africa” at the globally renowned Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards 2025.

‎Seven Star Awards rewards brands that exemplify excellence, innovation, and sustained impact in the international luxury hospitality industry.

‎The Delborough Lagos earned the two distinguished awards at the grand celebration of luxury, recently held in Tróia, Portugal where its founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu was also honoured with the award as “Seven Stars Man Of The Year” and also inducted into the “Seven Stars Pantheon of Hospitality” in recognition of his excellent and visionary leadership in the African hospitality industry.

‎The Delborough Lagos is a luxury destination in Africa; a place where over 16 former and serving Presidents of different nations, world leaders and royals including Prince Harry and Meghan have stayed and endorsed for other elites.

‎Recently, it attracted and hosted a global fashion brand, Angelo Galasso to unveil its luxury collections for the first time in Africa.

‎Speaking on the awards, ‘The Delborough Lagos’ General Manager (GM), Emanuele Secondo, in his acceptance speech, expressed satisfaction for the recognition and assured of the management’s commitment to maintaining excellence.

‎”We are proud to receive these awards. It is a testament of our commitment to excellence, innovation and luxury at the Delborough Lagos. We will continue to work harder to sustain the standard in making Africa proud.”