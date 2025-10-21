FIRS, RMAFC Inaugurate Consultants to Drive Recovery of Unremitted Revenues

James Emejo in Abuja





Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji, yesterday inaugurated “Engaged Consultants for the Revenue Recovery Exercise”, to drive the recovery of unremitted revenues across the economy.

The exercise also seeks to boost accruals into the federation account.

Adedeji inaugurated the body in Abuja alongside Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Dr. Mohammed Shehu.

Adedeji reaffirmed FIRS’ commitment to effective collaboration with RMAFC in realising the objectives of the recovery programme.

Represented by FIRS Coordinating Director, Mr. Shettima Tamadi, Adedeji said, “Nigeria has a huge revenue gap, but with stronger collaboration between agencies and partners, we can bridge that gap and achieve sustainable fiscal growth.”

In his remarks, Shehu also reaffirmed the commission’s determination to strengthen fiscal governance and ensure that all revenues due to the federation were fully accounted for and remitted into federation coffers.

He said, “This exercise is not a routine administrative action but a deliberate, result-oriented innovation designed to strengthen fiscal governance and ensure every recoverable naira due to the Federation is transparently remitted.”

He explained that the engagement of consultants was a strategic initiative aimed at plugging revenue leakages, enhancing transparency, and boosting the fiscal capacity of the three tiers of government, in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement by Head, Information and Public Relations Unit, RMAFC, Maryam Umar Yusuf, Shehu said the initiative aimed to identify and recover unremitted revenues across all sectors of the economy.

Secretary to the commission, Mr. Joseph Okechukwu, urged the consultants to work diligently to complete the assignment within the stipulated six-month timeframe.

Okechukwu stressed that consultants must ensure that all identified recoverable revenues were promptly returned to the federation account to support national development priorities.

In his acceptance speech on behalf of the consultants, the lead consultant, Mr. Temitayo Ojeleke, described the engagement as a national call to duty. Ojeleke assured RMAFC and FIRS of their commitment to professionalism, transparency, and measurable results.

He said, “We accept this assignment as partners in Nigeria’s economic renewal, ready to deliver results that will strengthen the nation’s revenue base.”

The inauguration marks a significant milestone in RMAFC’s ongoing effort to enhance inter-agency collaboration, improve accountability, and maximise revenue generation for the collective benefit of the federation.