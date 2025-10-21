  • Monday, 20th October, 2025

CIBN Pledges Inclusiveness, Sustained Growth

Business | 12 seconds ago

Oluchi Chibuzor 

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Lagos State branch, has pledged to reposition the Lagos branch for sustainable growth, inclusiveness, and professional excellence.

Speaking at his inauguration in Lagos, recently, the new executive chairman, Akinwunmi Lawal, would focus on membership drive, financial sustainability, and the construction of the proposed Lagos Bankers’ House that would serve as a learning hub.

According to him, “Our chosen theme, Repositioning the Lagos State Branch for Sustainable Growth, Inclusiveness, and Professional Excellence, is both deliberate and forward-looking. For over six decades, the CIBN has remained the beacon of professionalism, ethics, and capacity building within Nigeria’s financial sector. Here in Lagos-the nation’s financial heartbeat-our branch has consistently set the pace. My administration’s commitment is to build upon this proud legacy and to chart new frontiers that position our members and the Institute as indispensable contributors to the future of Lagos’ business and financial landscape.”

On his part, the immediate past branch chairman, Adeyemo Adeoye, revealed that while in office, the branch’s income peaked at N54.82m in 2024 from N27.19m when he took over, representing 101.65 per cent growth. 

According to him, “Under my leadership, cash balances also grew by over 30 per cent. The figures recorded in the year under review are the best in the branch’s performance in the last 12 years, and we are encouraged to believe that this trend will be sustained.”

