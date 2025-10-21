Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Alleged Cybercrime Case Shifted to Nov 24

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The trial of the senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, at a Federal High Court in Abuja, has been shifted to November 24.

Although, Justice Mohammed Umar had at the last proceedings fixed Monday, October 20, for commencement of trial, however, the protest organised by Mr Omoyele Sowore to demand the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), had prevented Monday’s proceedings thereby leading to the fixing of a new date on Tuesday when normal court activities resumed.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was arraigned on June 30, on a six-count charge filed by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF), Mohammed Abubakar.

She was granted bail, following which Justice Umar adjourned till September 22, for the commencement of trial.

However on the last adjourned date when the prosecuting lawyer, David Kaswe, was about to open his case by calling the first witness, the defence lawyer raised an objection.

The development was after a television screen had been mounted in the courtroom preparatory to the commencement of proceedings.

The defence lawyer, Ehiogie West-Idahosa (SAN), had expressed concern about the possibility of the prosecution opening its case.

West-Idahosa told the court that a notice of preliminary objection to challenge the court’s jurisdiction to hear the case had already been filed.

He said the objection is not to the nature of the charge, but the alleged abuse of the prosecutorial powers of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

The lawyer also complained about not being served with copies of the statements of the prosecution witnesses.

Although Kaswe argued that the objection filed by the defendant should not be allowed to stall the court’s business for the day, Justice Umar insisted that the prosecution must first respond to the objection.

The judge said he intended to first determine the objection raised by the defence before taking any further steps in the case.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/195/2025, is alleged to have transmitted false and injurious information via electronic means with the intention to malign, incite and endanger lives and breach public order.

The senator was alleged to have, while addressing a gathering on April 4 in Ihima, Kogi State, accused the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, of instructing ex-Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to have her killed in the state.

She was also alleged to have, in a television interview, repeated similar claims, to the effect that the Senate president and former governor plotted to kill her in Kogi.

The charge is brought under the Cybercrimes Prohibition, Prevention, etc (Amendment) Act 2024.