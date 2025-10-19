  • Sunday, 19th October, 2025

Postecoglou’s Rein over Aina, Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest Over

Sport | 6 seconds ago

Duro Ikhazuagbe

When Super Eagles Ola Aina returns from the hamstring injury he copped in September on international duty for Nigeria, he will not meet Ange Postecoglou as Nottingham Forest Manager.

The Australian’s 39 days in charge of Nottingham Forest has been nothing but disaster. His 3-0 defeat by Chelsea yesterday was the immediate nail to his coffin at City Ground. And was rightly sacked by Forest on Saturday.

And so, both Aina and his Super Eagles teammate, Taiwo Awoniyi, will pray their stocks grow under the new manager to take over from the former Tottenham Hotspur coach.

Awoniyi who had a near fatal injury at the tail end of last season is just worming his way back to the heart of Forest’s forward line after spending couple of months on the sideline. He was yesterday replaced by Igor Jesus at the start of the second half. Aina is not due back until December.

Postecoglou’s dismissal – 39 days after his appointment on 9 September – means his stint at Forest is the shortest permanent managerial reign in Premier League history.

He failed to win any of his eight matches in charge of Forest, with two draws and six defeats across all competitions.

Forest collected just one point from Postecoglou’s five Premier League matches in charge, leaving the side one point above the relegation zone in 17th on his departure and in the bottom three following the day’s later games.

“Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou, has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect,” a Forest statement read.

“The club will make no further comment at this time.”

It is understood Forest would like to make a quick appointment, having already considered Sean Dyche while there is also long-term interest in Fulham’s Marco Silva, the Portuguese having worked under Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis at Olympiacos, who he also owns.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.