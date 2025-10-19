Postecoglou’s Rein over Aina, Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest Over

Duro Ikhazuagbe

When Super Eagles Ola Aina returns from the hamstring injury he copped in September on international duty for Nigeria, he will not meet Ange Postecoglou as Nottingham Forest Manager.

The Australian’s 39 days in charge of Nottingham Forest has been nothing but disaster. His 3-0 defeat by Chelsea yesterday was the immediate nail to his coffin at City Ground. And was rightly sacked by Forest on Saturday.

And so, both Aina and his Super Eagles teammate, Taiwo Awoniyi, will pray their stocks grow under the new manager to take over from the former Tottenham Hotspur coach.

Awoniyi who had a near fatal injury at the tail end of last season is just worming his way back to the heart of Forest’s forward line after spending couple of months on the sideline. He was yesterday replaced by Igor Jesus at the start of the second half. Aina is not due back until December.

Postecoglou’s dismissal – 39 days after his appointment on 9 September – means his stint at Forest is the shortest permanent managerial reign in Premier League history.

He failed to win any of his eight matches in charge of Forest, with two draws and six defeats across all competitions.

Forest collected just one point from Postecoglou’s five Premier League matches in charge, leaving the side one point above the relegation zone in 17th on his departure and in the bottom three following the day’s later games.

“Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou, has been relieved of his duties as head coach with immediate effect,” a Forest statement read.

“The club will make no further comment at this time.”

It is understood Forest would like to make a quick appointment, having already considered Sean Dyche while there is also long-term interest in Fulham’s Marco Silva, the Portuguese having worked under Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis at Olympiacos, who he also owns.