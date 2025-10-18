Osaro Onaiwu: The Networker Who Unites His People

Al Humphrey Onyanabo





In a world where politics often divides rather than unites, one man has chosen a different path: to bring his people together, to heal old wounds, and to remind them of their shared pride and heritage.

His name is Earl Osaro Onaiwu, a name that resonates deeply in Nigeria’s political and cultural circles. Known as the King of Networking, Osaro’s story is one of quiet service, strategic influence, and an unshakable commitment to the Benin Kingdom.

A Legacy of Service and Connection

Over the years, Osaro Onaiwu has played several defining roles in Nigeria’s political space — mostly away from the spotlight but never away from impact. He was one-time Director General of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), where he helped build bridges among Nigeria’s most powerful state leaders. Later, he became the founding Director General of the PDP Governors Forum, where his deft coordination, discretion, and human touch made him a respected ally across party lines.

Through these platforms, he has built relationships with almost every governor — past and present — in Nigeria.

“My strength has always been in building bridges,” he often says with a knowing smile. “Nigeria is too big for division. Unity is not just a slogan for me — it’s a way of life.”

A source told this reporter, “In the last 40 years, there is no head of state or President of Nigeria that Osaro Onaiwu does not have a personal relationship with.”

Birth of the Benin Summit Group

Weeks ago, he turned that philosophy homeward with the birth of the Benin Summit Group (BSG) — a platform devoted to fostering unity, cultural renewal, and community development among the Benin people.

In less than a month, the growth of the BSG has been nothing short of phenomenal. Its first major outing — the Benin Unity Summit held on September 26, 2025 — drew an impressive crowd of leaders across political lines, cultural custodians, traditional chiefs, and professionals from across the world.

“The success of that summit showed that our people are ready,” Onaiwu said afterwards. “Ready to heal, ready to grow, ready to reclaim our collective greatness.”

But even in celebration, he remains mindful of the work ahead. “This is only the beginning,” he says. “Our unity must not end in speeches — it must reflect in what we build together.”

Committees with Purpose

To turn vision into tangible outcomes, the Benin Summit Group has established several development-focused committees: Creative Arts & Culture, Sports Development, Widow’s committee, Humanitarian & Welfare, Drug Abuse and Community Development Project.

Each committee is led by competent sons and daughters of the Benin Kingdom, tasked with the mission of turning every worthy Benin citizen homeward — to contribute to the development of their ancestral land.

“Our goal,” he explains, “is to make every Benin son and daughter see the Kingdom as their first responsibility. Wherever you are in the world, you are part of Benin’s story.” He adds, “There are other Benin group but this is the first time a group brought the Benins together in the past 50 years.”

A Proud Benin Son

Wherever he goes — Lagos, Abuja, Dubai, or New York — Osaro wears his identity like a crown. His traditional Benin beads and flowing attire are his signature. “I am a proud Benin man,” he declares without hesitation. “Our history is rich, our culture is deep, and our duty is to preserve and promote it.” For him, the Benin story is not just history — it’s a living legacy that must be modernized and passed on.

The Master Networker

Few Nigerians have Osaro Onaiwu’s reach. His network cuts across the north, south, east, and west — from politicians and business magnates to cultural icons and global partners. His relationships are not transactional; they are built on integrity, loyalty, and trust.

“Relationships are like investments,” he says. “If you nurture them with honesty and respect, they’ll yield dividends for life.”

And now, he is bringing that same network home — using his influence and connections to bridge divides among his people. “Politics has divided us long enough,” he notes. “Now it’s time to build a new conversation — one about culture, heritage, and shared destiny.”

The Strategist and Entrepreneur

Beyond politics, Osaro is a man of many talents. A seasoned entrepreneur, publisher, and media strategist, he has published several special-interest magazines and served as image consultant to high-net-worth individuals and corporations.

When crises strike, it’s often Osaro the fixer that the powerful turn to. “My job is to see through the noise,” he says. “Every bad story can be turned into a good outcome with truth, clarity, and strategy.”

His business interests span logistics, fashion merchandising, manufacturing, and VIP protocol services. Yet, beneath the corporate polish lies a heart that beats for community and culture.

Guarding the Spirit of the BSG

Despite his political pedigree, Osaro remains firm that the Benin Summit Group must remain non-political and non-religious.

“I will resist any attempt to turn this noble vision into a political tool,” he insists. “The BSG belongs to all Benin people, not to any party or personality.”

He has made it clear that the Group’s focus will stay on peace, unity, and progress — principles he believes are the foundation of the Kingdom’s future.

The Man Beyond the Public

Away from the conferences and cameras, Osaro is a family man and grandfather. He speaks fondly of his radiant wife, Joy, his companion of over four decades. “We married young,” he recalls with a grin, “I was just 21. We’ve grown together, faced life together, and our bond keeps getting stronger.”

One Vision, One Voice, One Benin

For Osaro Onaiwu, the Benin Summit Group is more than a platform — it’s a movement of identity and hope.

“Someday,” he says, “when our children look back, they’ll say that this was when we began to rebuild the house of Benin. That’s my dream — a united, prosperous Benin that speaks with one voice.”

What many do not know is that Osaro’s desire to unite the Bini people did not start overnight. As far back as 1998 at the Sheraton hotel, Ikeja, he organised a landmark Bini Summit where the respected Ishekure of Benin Kingdom, Chief Nosa Ishekure delivered the keynote address. Two prominent Benin sons, Comrade Orobosa Omo Ojo, media guru and Prince Eghatise Eradiawa were also instrumental to putting together the Lagos Summit.

And as the drums of unity beat louder across the land, one thing is certain: Earl Osaro Onaiwu has taken his place not just as a bridge-builder for Nigeria, but as a true son of Benin determined to keep the flame of his kingdom burning bright.