Arise News Anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, Buried

Uncle praises Arise News Mgt for standing by family

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Family, friends and colleagues of Arise News anchor, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, mourned as she was interred in her father’s compound on Saturday.

The body of the late news anchor was interred at around 1:30pm at Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, which is the hometown of Presidential candidate of Labour Party in 2023, Mr Peter Obi.

Delivering a homily at the burial mass at St Theresa Catholic Church, Agulu, Reverend Father Peter Ezewuzie, a priest from the parish consoled the family, asking them to take solace in the fact that Sommie lived quality life.

He said: “The Lord who created us knows the beginning from the end. He is all knowing and some of you may be unhappy that a life has been cut short, but you won’t know if that is how God planned it.

“He (God) is an all knowing father, so I urge you to grieve less. God who gave Christelle Somtoo Maduagwu to your family loves her more than you do. The only thing you owe her is to continue to remember her in your prayers. She is in a better place today and will always remember us too.

“The maturity of life is the quality of life lives and not how long, and we can be sure that our sister lived a quality life. Let us strive to live our lives well. We are not here by chance, there is someone who brought us here and He expects that you will live a good life because no one knows when it will be their time.”

Mr Peter Obi, who also addressed those in attendance after Mass, said: “We can not question God. When I heard of her death, I didn’t know that she was Agulu even before I tweeted about it.

“Our coming here will help to console you, but we know that this loss is a huge one. It is the wish of God, and none of us can question God. Please do remember her and her immediate families in your prayers.

“Before I left Birmingham yesterday, I told some people that were with me that I was rushing back to Nigeria for the burial of one of my daughters. I told them to remember to pray for her all the time as she will be buried today.”

Mr Obi Maduagwu, elder brother of Sommie’s dad, praised Arise News Channel for standing by the family from the moment the news of their daughter’s death broke.

He said: “We thank the management of Arise News. They have been with us right from the beginning. We thank all who journeyed all the way to be with us.”