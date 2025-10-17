WAPTV Crowned Indigenous TV Channel of The Decade

Sunday Okobi

Nigeria’s foremost family entertainment channel, wapTV, has been honoured as the ‘Outstanding Indigenous TV Channel of the Decade’ in Nigeria at the prestigious Marketing Edge Awards event.

The event, which took place recently in Lagos, was a gathering of several representatives of reputable corporate brands, advertising agencies, government MDAs, and media houses who were also award recipients.

Launched in 2012, wapTV is the first Nigerian TV Channel to feature OAPs speaking in Pidgin English, ensuring the channel is thoroughly enjoyed by all Nigerians, including the general masses.

The management of wapTV added that the channel also has a unique entertainment-packed programmes which include the best Nigerian Movies (English, Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa), TV Dramas, Reality Shows, Comedy Series and Skits, Music Videos, Events.Celebrity Interviews, Cooking Shows, Sports, Talk Shows, Entertainment News, Fitness Shows, and other diverse content with something for everyone.

The Managing Director of wapTV, Wole Adenuga, in a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday, said: “We are thankful to Marketing Edge for this honour, and as a proudly-Nigerian TV network, we promise to continue making our country and fellow Nigerians proud.

“We equally appreciate the 40 million regular viewers who watch wapTV on Satellite TV daily, as well as the 840,000 dedicated subscribers on our YouTube Channel ‘waptvchannel’ which accumulates over 5 million views monthly.”

He added that the multiple-award-winning wapTV is available across Nigeria and several African countries via DStv 262, StarTimes 116, GOtv 129, and FreeTV 751; as well as on the wapTV Mobile App available to download for free on iOS App Store, and Google Play Store.