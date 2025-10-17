  • Friday, 17th October, 2025

Transparency: Kaduna Leads for Second Year Running

Nigeria | 40 minutes ago

John Shiklam in Kaduna

For the second consecutive year, Kaduna State has emerged as the most transparent and accountable state in Nigeria, topping the 2025 Transparency and Integrity Index (TII) released by the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity (CeFTPI), with support from the MacArthur Foundation.

In a statement yesterday in Kaduna, Information Commissioner,  Ahmed Maiyaki, said Kaduna  led the national ranking with a composite score of 49.08 per cent, ahead of Kano (46.86 per cent) and Osun (45.97 per cent), reaffirming its reputation for institutional transparency and governance excellence.

He added that Kaduna also achieved the highest national score of 80 per cent in the Control of Corruption category — a key indicator of the state’s robust anti-corruption frameworks and ethical standards.

The annual index, which assessed all 36 states of the federation, evaluates performance across five core thematic areas: fiscal transparency, open procurement, human resources, control of corruption, and citizens’ engagement

The report highlighted Kaduna’s consistent and reform-oriented governance as a critical factor in its leading performance, particularly under the administration of Governor Uba Sani.

The statement quoted Governor Uba Sani as saying that the recognition is a validation of his  administration’s commitment to transparency and ethical leadership.

“Our administration has prioritised transparency and accountability as pillars of sustainable development.

“This recognition by the Centre for Fiscal Transparency reaffirms that Kaduna is not only performing but doing so with integrity. 

“We will deepen ongoing reforms, enhance citizen participation, and ensure prudent management of public resources,” the  statement quoted the governor. 

Maiyaki also described the state’s performance as “a direct result of deliberate and sustained policy reforms aimed at institutionalising openness and good governance.

“This is not an accidental achievement. It reflects Governor Uba Sani’s strategic focus on building transparent systems that deliver real value to the citizens.” According to the Commissioner,  “transparency breeds trust, and trust is fundamental to effective leadership.”

Maiyaki reaffirmed  the commitment of the state government to strengthening transparency mechanisms, promoting participatory governance, and positioning the state as a benchmark for integrity-driven leadership across Nigeria.

