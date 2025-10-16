NEXIM, GIZ Launch Initiative to Boost MSME Export Financing

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos





The Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) and Deutsche Gesellschaft Fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) have launched a program aimed at enhancing access to trade and export financing for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria.

The initiative, themed “Enhancing Access to Trade and Export Financing for MSME Export” was held in Jos Plateau State, yesterday.

According to the organisers, the initiative was a strategic response to the challenges faced by MSMEs in accessing finance and technical support.

They noted that the program was designed to strengthen MSME export clusters and improve their competitiveness in the global market.

In his remarks, Trade and Sector Adviser of GIZ, Raymond Dangana, highlighted the importance of export finance for MSMEs, saying, “the SME Export Finance Sensitization Forum is a key component of this initiative. We believe that by improving access to finance, we can increase the competitiveness of Nigerian MSMEs in the global market.”

Building on the theme, Head of Specialised Business at NEXIM, Mr. Awami Mohammed, underscored the bank’s role in bridging the finance gap for SMEs in Nigeria.

He said, “NEXIM is committed to supporting SMEs in Nigeria by providing them with the necessary finance to grow their businesses. We recognise the importance of SMEs in stimulating the Nigerian economy, and we’re committed to helping them overcome the challenges they face, such as lack of finance, inadequate infrastructure, and market access.”

Mohammed also highlighted NEXIM’s priority sectors, which include the manufacturing sector, Agro-Processing sector, Solid Minerals sector, and Services sector. “We believe that by supporting these sectors, we can increase the country’s export earnings and stimulate economic growth,” he said.

In addition to NEXIM’s role, the Acting Head of NEXIM’s Makurdi Regional Office, Mr. Simeon John, also spoke about the bank’s efforts in supporting SMEs, noting that “NEXIM is committed to providing finance to SMEs in Nigeria, and we’re working hard to ensure that our products are accessible to them.”

Also speaking, the Deputy Director of Export Development and Incentives at the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Ella Onoja, highlighted the importance of enhancing export readiness and market access for SMEs.

“SMEs are the backbone of the Nigerian economy, and it’s essential that we support them in accessing international markets. The NEPC is committed to working with NEXIM and other stakeholders to increase the country’s export earnings and stimulate economic growth” she observed.

The initiative, she said, was expected to have a significant impact on the Nigerian economy, particularly in terms of increasing export earnings and stimulating economic growth. “By providing MSMEs with access to finance and technical support, NEXIM and GIZ hope to improve the competitiveness of Nigerian businesses in the global market.”

As the Nigerian economy continues to face challenges, initiatives such as this, are crucial in supporting SMEs and promoting economic growth, and with the right support, Nigerian SMEs can thrive and contribute significantly to the country’s economic development.