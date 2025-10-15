IBEDC Assures of Power Supply Reliability 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The leadership of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC), has reiterated its commitment to enhancing power supply reliability and deepening customer engagement across its franchise area.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the distribution company, Francis Agoha, gave the assurance during a strategic Breakfast Meeting with Maximum Demand (MD) customers, held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The event formed part of activities commemorating Customer Service Week 2025, with the theme, “Mission: Possible.”

Agoha described the meeting as a symbolic and strategic initiative to strengthen ties with premium customers, particularly those in the industrial and commercial segments.

He outlined several ongoing network rehabilitation and upgrade projects targeted at improving power quality for high-demand customers while also revealing future plans, including embedded generation solutions and strategic energy partnerships, aimed at boosting reliability and service efficiency.

Manager at Jagz Hotel, Mr. Adamu Saliu, applauded IBEDC’s efforts, stating “We’ve noticed visible improvements in supply over the past months. Our production downtime due to power interruptions has reduced significantly. It shows IBEDC is listening and acting.”

Similarly, Mr. Moty Ganon of Agrited, a world-class breeding farm, lauded the progress made but urged the company to address voltage fluctuations.

“We appreciate the efforts IBEDC is making to enhance power quality in this area. However, we appeal to Management to look into the issue of frequent fluctuations”, he said.

On his part, Mr. Ayodele Olusola of FoodCo Nigeria Ltd. also praised the initiative, saying “It is refreshing to see IBEDC Management step out to listen directly to customers. We hope to see improvements in the issues raised today.”