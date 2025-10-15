FG Lauds NOUN for Excellence in Open, Distance Learning

The Federal Government has commended the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) for its role in promoting Open and Distance Learning and for hosting the International Media and Information Literacy Institute (IMILI).

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, gave the commendation in Abuja when he received a delegation from NOUN led by its Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olufemi Peters.

Idris said the IMILI would serve as a strategic platform to enhance civic enlightenment, combat misinformation and promote responsible media practices in Nigeria and across the African continent.

He said the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in promoting public integrity, transparency and accountability.

According to the minister, the IMILI is expected to be certified as a UNESCO Category Two Institute at the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, in November.

He said the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation would continue to work closely with NOUN, the Federal Ministry of Education and UNESCO to achieve the international ratification of the institute.

He warned against attempts by foreign interests to distort Nigeria’s image through misinformation, calling on citizens to unite in defence of national unity.

“Nigerians must collectively resist fake narratives. We all have a role to play in promoting truth and safeguarding the image of our country,” he said.

Idris reaffirmed the government’s commitment to using media and information literacy as a tool for national development, peace and cohesion.

In his remarks, Peters expressed appreciation to the Federal Government for the N250 million grant approved for the development of IMILI.

He said the university was fully prepared for the global accreditation process and pledged NOUN’s support towards the success of the institute.

Peters also assured the minister that NOUN had the institutional capacity, digital infrastructure and academic expertise to sustain the institute’s autonomy and relevance at the international level. (NAN)