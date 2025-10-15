APM Terminals Apapa Marks 440 Days Without Lost Time Injury 

APM Terminals Apapa has achieved a major safety milestone, recording 440 consecutive days without a Lost Time Injury (LTI) — a testament to the company’s strong commitment to ensuring a safe and secure work environment for all employees and port users.

The announcement was made by the Terminal Manager, APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen, during the celebration of the 2025 Global Safety Day held at the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, on Thursday. Themed, “We Start with Safety”, this year’s observance underscored the company’s philosophy that safety is not merely a priority but a core value underpinning every operation.

Knudsen described the achievement as a significant demonstration of teamwork, discipline, and a strong safety culture that permeates every aspect of operations at the terminal.

“At APM Terminals, safety is not something we talk about occasionally — it is the foundation of everything we do,” Knudsen said. “Achieving 440 days without a Lost Time Injury reflects the dedication and vigilance of our workforce. We must continue to stay alert, remain curious about our environment, and ensure that every task begins and ends with safety.”

He explained that the Global Safety Day theme reflects APM Terminals’ enduring commitment to its people, customers, and partners across the logistics chain.

Also speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke, reaffirmed that safety remains the company’s most important value — both within and beyond the terminal gates.

“Safety is at the heart of our operations,” Klinke said. “It is how we care for one another, how we protect our customers’ cargo, and how we build a sustainable future. We want safety to be more than a checklist; we want it to be a conversation — one that continues every day among our colleagues and across the port community.”