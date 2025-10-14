FG Reaffirms Commitment to Nollywood, Says It Reflects Nigeria’s Cultural Heritage

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s creative economy, describing Nollywood as a national asset that reflects the country’s rich cultural heritage and global creative influence.

The Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja to announce the upcoming Zuma International Film Festival (ZIFF). She said the film industry continues to play a vital role in promoting Nigeria’s identity, youth empowerment, and economic growth.

Musawa noted that the Bola Tinubu administration remains unwavering in its support for the creative and film industries, adding that under the current government, film production and audio-visual sector has maintained a steady leap as a critical co-driver of Nigeria’s creative economic growth.

“Nigeria’s film industry, widely known as Nollywood, remains an asset that reflects the richness of our cultural heritage. Its impact continues to resonate impressively across the country and beyond. Through innovative interventions, collaborations, and partnerships, we are working to sustain and expand this growth,” she said.

She added that the Zuma International Film Festival, organised by the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) in partnership with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has become Nigeria’s premier film event, promoting both artistic excellence and investment opportunities within the creative sector.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation, Ali Nuhu, said over 3,100 film entries have been received globally, reflecting the festival’s growing influence. He commended Tinubu and Musawa for their strong support of the film industry.

“Zuma has become a living symbol of Nigeria’s creative pride — a place where art meets opportunity, and where storytelling drives enterprise; a celebration of the stories that define us, the filmmakers who give them life, and the audiences who carry them forward.

“The response to this year’s call for entries has been remarkable, with over 3,156 films submitted from Nigeria, India, France, China, South Africa, Egypt, the United States, Spain, Germany, Tunisia, Iran, and many others,” she said.

Nuhu explained that the submissions include feature films, documentaries, short films, student projects, indigenous language works, animations, music videos, and even skits. That level of participation tells one story — that Zuma has become a global home for storytellers.

He further noted that the administration’s recognition of the creative sector as a vital part of the national economy has given renewed confidence to industry players.

“The policies being rolled out today by President Bola Tinubu led administration are shaping a Nigeria where talent is not only celebrated but rewarded,” he said.

Nuhu stated that this year’s edition, themed: “Storytelling for Global Influence: Film as a Soft Power and Economic Force,” is scheduled to hold in Abuja from December 1 to 5, featuring film screenings, trade forums, co-production sessions, and the Zuma Awards.