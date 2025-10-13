INEC: Coalition Reiterates Call for Transparent Appointment Process of Amupitan

Sunday Okobi

A coalition of civil society organisations in Nigeria yesterday reiterated its longstanding call for a transparent, inclusive and citizens-centred appointment process for the newly nominated Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN).

The coalition, however, expressed its acknowledgment of the nominated INEC chairman’s academic and professional accomplishments; therefore, has no objection in principle to his nomination.

The groups in a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday by the Executive Director of Yiaga Africa and Principal Partner of the Election Law Centre, Mr. Samson Itodo, however, warned that the current state of Nigeria’s electoral process requires a fiercely independent INEC, which is immune to political manipulation, and unwavering in its commitment to credible elections.

Itodo, on behalf of the coalition, also noted that the Council of State approval of the Commission chairman does not replace the duty of the Nigerian Senate to conduct due diligence through rigorous and transparent screening process that will inspire public trust, and consequently tasked the Senate on its constitutional duties.

In the statement, the coalition said: “We, the undersigned civil society organisations working on democracy and elections in Nigeria and across Africa, have acknowledged the announcement by the presidency on the nomination of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN) as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), following the conclusion of Professor Mahmood Yakubu’s tenure.

“This came after consultation with the Council of State, which reportedly granted unanimous approval to his nomination. We must, however, note that the Council of State approval does not replace the duty of the Nigerian Senate to conduct due diligence through rigorous and transparent screening process that inspires public trust.

“We therefore, reiterate our longstanding call for a transparent, inclusive and citizens-centred appointment process consistent with the recommendations of key electoral reform interventions like the Justice Uwais Report, Ken Nnamani committee report, and the Citizens Memorandum on Electoral Reforms.”

It added: “We acknowledge Professor Amupitan’s academic and professional accomplishments; therefore, we have no objection in principle to his nomination. However, the current state of Nigeria’s electoral process requires a fiercely independent INEC, immune to political manipulation, and unwavering in its commitment to credible elections. Consequently, as the next INEC chairman, if confirmed by the Senate, he must demonstrate moral courage, and resistance to political interference. INEC works better when it is insulated from political interference.”

The coalition, which include Yiaga Africa; Women Rights Advancement Protection Alternative (WRAPA); International Press Centre; The Kukah Centre; Centre for Media and Society; TAF Africa; African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD); Nigeria Women Trust Fund; Accountability Lab, Nigeria; and YERP Naija Campaign, which signed the statement, called on the Senate to ensure that its confirmation hearings are transparent, televised, and inclusive of citizen and civil society input through memoranda, petitions and participation in the confirmation hearings.

According to them, “The Senate should undertake a rigorous examination of his competence, public records, and vision for electoral reform, INEC’s institutional strengthening, as well as his capacity to resist political interference and uphold electoral integrity.

“The Senate should also interrogate the nominee’s plans to address systemic challenges, including voter registration, result transmission, and enforcement of INEC’s regulations and guidelines.

“Nigerians expect the Senate confirmation process to be open to citizens’ participation in line with the Framework for Citizens Engagement in the INEC appointment process previously submitted to the Senate by the undersigned civil society organisations. This includes full disclosure of the nominee’s credentials, public service history, and capacity to manage elections without political interference.”