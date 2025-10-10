Umahi Meets Katsina Governor, Information Minister, Discusses Nigeria’s Road Infrastructure

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has separately received the Governor of Katsina State, Umar Radda and the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, to discuss ways of improving Nigeria’s road infrastructure.

A statement by the minister’s spokesman, Uchenna Orji, said the meeting with Radda was not unconnected with the need for Katsina state to have more share of the nationwide road infrastructure interventions of the government of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Under Mr. President, sub-national governments and the federal government of Nigeria have been enjoying mutual collaboration on the wave of road infrastructure restoration witnessed under President Tinubu’s administration and which sub-nationals benefit irrespective of party affiliation or geographic diversity.

“Katsina State in the North-west is blessed with population and land mass. It is also blessed with human and natural resources with farming and livestock rearing, forming the backbone of the economy.

“The governor who is a renowned economist and former Director General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) understands the importance of road infrastructure to economic sustainability.

“This is particularly in creating opportunities for entrepreneurship, poverty reduction, regional integration, industrialisation, job creation, income generation, innovation generation, increased productivity and economic growth, hence his administration’s commitment to road infrastructure rebirth in Katsina State,” the statement said.

The outcome of the meeting, according to the ministry, is expected to add momentum to the road infrastructure intervention efforts of the federal government in Katsina State.

Also, Umahi received Idris in Abuja yesterday, with Orji stressing that the meeting, which was held behind closed doors, was part of the strategic interministerial coordination and cooperation among federal ministries and policy actors aimed at building consensus on the implementation of the national development plan.

“The two ministers held pleasant tete-a-tete on policy and developmental issues central to the government’s action and which require accelerated attention. The meeting was one of the series of interministerial engagements that the Minister of Works has continued to host since he came on board,” the statement said.