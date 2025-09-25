Oborevwori Mourns as Shipping Magnate, Oscar Ibru, Dies at 67

•Says his passing great loss to Urhobo nation

Goddy Egene and Eromosele Abiodun





Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of prominent Urhobo son, businessman and philanthropist, Olorogun Oscar Ibru, describing his passing as a monumental loss to the Urhobo nation and Nigeria at large.

Ibru, passed on yesterday at the age of 67, after a brief illness. The deceased, who was also President of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping (NCS), was until his death the Chairman of the Ibru Organisation.

Although no details were provided regarding the circumstances of his death, his family revealed that he passed away after a brief illness.

A central figure in Nigeria’s corporate landscape, Ibru was the most prominent heir of the Ibru dynasty. He played a pivotal role in sustaining and expanding the vast family conglomerate established by his late father, Olorogun Michael Ibru, with key interests spanning shipping, oil and gas, real estate, and commerce.

Regarded as both a visionary businessman and custodian of his family’s legacy, Oscar Ibru carried forward the entrepreneurial spirit that made the Ibru Organisation one of Nigeria’s most recognisable corporate brands. Under his leadership, the group not only remained a source of jobs and wealth creation but also supported philanthropic and cultural initiatives.

His death marks another painful moment for the Ibru family, coming years after the passing of its patriarch, Michael Ibru, in 2016. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in the coming days. The deceased was able to make a mark for himself over the years.

Not only was he the Managing Director, Emsee Shipping Lines Ltd – with interest in the receipt, delivery and distribution of petroleum products – he also has several other businesses under his belt.

Born in 1958, his early education took place at Igbobi College, one of Nigeria’s prestigious schools, after which he travelled to the United States to pursue higher education. He earned his first degree at Skidmore College and later obtained a master’s degree from the Atlanta University Graduate School of Business.

Upon returning to Nigeria in 1983, he joined The Guardian as a management trainee, quickly distinguishing himself as a dedicated and innovative leader. Soon after, he joined Emsee Shipping Lines Limited as the Research and Development Manager. His rise within the company was meteoric—by 1992, he had ascended to the position of Managing Director.

Governor Oborevwori, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, in Asaba, commiserated with the Ibru family of Agbarha-Otor, the people of Delta State, and the Urhobo nation on the demise of the respected industrialist.

Oborevwori said Olorogun Ibru, scion of the Michael Ibru dynasty, lived a life of service, industry, and philanthropy, adding that his immense contributions to commerce, hospitality, and social development would remain indelible.

He recalled that Oscar Ibru, through the Ibru Organisation, helped to build strong economic institutions, provided employment opportunities for thousands, and supported community development across Delta State and Nigeria.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Ibru family, the Urhobo nation, and indeed Nigerians on the passing of Olorogun Oscar Ibru.

“He was a remarkable son of Delta who distinguished himself in business and philanthropy, and his demise is a great loss not only to his family and the Urhobo nation but to our entire state and country,” the governor stated.

Oborevwori prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and urged the Ibru family to take solace in the enduring legacy of love, generosity, and enterprise he left behind.